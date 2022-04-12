Ukrainian refugee crisis seen pressuring Europe's housing market

FILE PHOTO: People fleeing from Ukraine amid Russia's invasion in Przemysl
Zuzanna Szymanska
·2 min read

By Zuzanna Szymanska

BERLIN (Reuters) - Ukrainian refugees fleeing war have been hospitably received around Europe, but the longer they stay the more their presence may exacerbate housing price pressures in host nations like Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic.

More than half the 4.5 million who have left since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion have gone to neighbouring Poland, which was already home to the region's biggest Ukrainian diaspora.

Marcin Janczuk, from local real estate firm Metrohouse Franchise, said Poland's commercial housing market would have to immediately grow by half a million flats to satisfy the needs of refugees who have arrived so far.

"We estimate that in (Poland's) largest cities, rental prices are currently about 20% higher than at the beginning of the year," Janczuk said, adding that the refugee influx was just one of many reasons for the growth.

European nations are mostly backing Kyiv against Moscow and have shown solidarity with the refugees, finding them free or cheap accommodation in private homes and emergency lodgings, and promising help with jobs and schools. Most are women, children and the elderly as men below 60 stay to fight.

"I experience some nightly waves of gratitude for the fact that I've got to know Peter and Yulia," said refugee Yulia Sarycheva, who found shelter at a family's apartment in Prague.

Yet as the war drags on, it is unclear when the refugees might return or what shape their homes will be in when that is possible, so the need for longer-term housing plans is growing.

MEMORIES OF 2015

Sebastian Wunsch, from housing research institute GEWOS, said demand in Germany may grow by some 200,000-400,000 apartments due to the Ukrainian refugee influx, most in already over-populated cities.

After Germany received 1 million refugees during the 2015 refugee crisis, new rents grew a slightly faster 3.5% in 2015-2018 compared to 2.5% in 2011-2014, he said.

The number of refugees Germany took in was about one eightieth of the population, but Poland has already crossed the 1/15 threshold, as Europe debates the fairest way to distribute the influx of Ukrainians.

The Czech government estimates more than 300,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered the nation of 10.7 million people.

Real estate agents there report soaring rental demand.

"The growth is several-fold," said Artem Egorov Pozo-Sandoval at the Chirs agency.

Though adding to existing pressures on house prices and rentals, data shows refugees ultimately benefit host countries' economies as they plug workforce shortages, start businesses and contribute to tax revenue.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Recommended Stories

  • American family in Poland takes in more than 20 Ukrainian refugees

    An American family living in Poland is doing what it can to help Ukrainian refugees in need amid the war. “When you’re staring [at] refugees who have been traveling for many days, and they have nothing but the clothes on their backs, you don’t really make a plan, you just say yes, and I’ll figure it out,” OT Benson said. It was at a church during those first few days of the war when OT decided to heed the Bishop’s call to house Ukrainian refugees in his own home.

  • American family in Poland helps more than 20 Ukrainian refugees

    The Benson family moved to Krakow, Poland, in February looking for an adventure, but what they got was a life-changing experience.

  • Citigroup says Mexico unit buyer's nationality not decisive, despite government preference

    The nationality of who buys Citigroup's Mexican unit, known as Citibanamex, will not be the deciding factor despite the Mexican government's preference to sell the bank to a local buyer, an executive told local media in an interview published on Tuesday. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has made clear he wants to see investors "Mexicanize" the unit, floating names of Mexican billionaires like Ricardo Salinas of Banco Azteca and Carlos Hank Gonzalez of Banorte as potential buyers.

  • Krispy Kreme to match price of dozen doughnuts with price at the pump. What to know

    Here’s when doughnut fans can get their hands on a discounted dozen.

  • Russian lawmakers propose giving VEB control in firms that leave Russia

    Scores of foreign companies have announced temporary shutdowns of stores and factories in Russia or said they were leaving for good since Russia began what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24. A bill submitted to the lower house of parliament on Tuesday showed that Russian lawmakers proposed appointing VEB or other entities, as per authorities' and courts' decisions, as external administration at companies where foreign ownership exceeds 25%.

  • Surging gasoline price boosts March US CPI

    U.S. monthly consumer prices increased by the most in 16-1/2 years in March as Russia's war against Ukraine boosted the cost of gasoline to record highs, cementing the case for a 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month. The consumer price index surged 1.2% last month, the biggest monthly gain since September 2005, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. The CPI advanced 0.8% in February.

  • Credit committee asked about Russia gov't bonds after railways ruling

    LONDON (Reuters) -Investors moved a step closer on Monday to a potential payout of billions of dollars in default insurance on debt issued by the Russian government and its entities as the country is on the brink of its first external default in over a century. The EMEA Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee (CDDC) ruled on Monday that state-owned Russia Railways is in default on a missed bond payment, a key step in triggering so called Credit Default Swaps (CDS) - an instrument to insure exposure to default risk. Only a few hours later, the same committee was asked whether a potential failure to pay occurred on hard-currency bonds issued by Russia's government.

  • BlackRock Fired PE Trio Weeks After They Gave Notice of Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Weeks after three private equity dealmakers told BlackRock Inc. they were headed to a rival, the world’s largest asset manager fired off its own salvo. Most Read from BloombergMultiple People Shot at Brooklyn’s 36th Street Subway StationU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsU.S. Inflation Quickens to 8.5%, Ratcheting Up Pressure on FedIt dismis

  • Crypto: Coinbase to produce Bored Ape Yacht Club film trilogy

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the chart of the day.

  • Elderly Ukrainian woman says she was raped after Russians took her village

    An elderly Ukrainian woman says she was raped after Russians took her village. This is just one example of growing evidence of sexual violence emerging as the war carries on. Holly Williams has more.

  • While Sony And Microsoft Acquire Studios, Nintendo Buys Land

    While the rest of the video game industry is consolidating, Nintendo is spreading out. The Switch manufacturer has finally responded to massive moves by competitors Sony and Microsoft by announcing a $39.8 million land deal to break ground on a new R&D office. Whatever it takes to finally port Mother 3.

  • Microsoft Customers Decry Cloud Contracts That Sideline Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- The current tide of antitrust scrutiny and regulations focused on big technology companies has conspicuously omitted one company: Microsoft Corp., the software and cloud-computing behemoth that was the notorious target of a landmark U.S. government lawsuit in the 1990s. Microsoft, the thinking goes, was already humbled by years of intense government oversight, and since it largely caters to other companies, instead of consumers, it doesn’t belong in the same category as Facebook,

  • Masters Winner’s Share Goes to Scheffler, and a Million to the IRS

    The U.S.’s Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 ranked men’s golfer, won the 2022 Masters on Sunday, defeating Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy by three strokes after shooting a 10-under par 278. Scheffler is also a “winner” because the Masters upped the purse and the first place prize for 2022. Both jumped 30%, $11.5 million to […]

  • Why Inflation Could Be Much Higher—and Last Much Longer—Than Most Expect

    The consumer price index has risen eightfold off its 2020 low. That's the largest percentage increase off a bottom in the CPI for at least 50 years.

  • White House in Damage Control Mode as Crypto Markets Brace for 8%-Plus Inflation

    White House blames Russia's war on Ukraine for the extraordinary elevated inflation to be revealed by Tuesday's data from the Labor Department. Will markets agree?

  • Excluded workers, NYC property tax break: What was left off NY's $220B budget deal?

    From the Excluded Worker Fund to the 421-a property tax break, here's what didn't make it into New York's final budget deal.

  • 5 reasons the stock market has found its bottom and is due for more upside ahead, according to Fundstrat

    The last time these four signals flashed was in April 2020, which was shortly after the stock market found its bottom during the COVID-19 bear market.

  • White House Braces for ‘Extraordinarily Elevated’ Inflation Numbers

    The inflation rate hit a multi-decade high of 7.9% in February and now the Biden administration is warning that the March numbers could be even worse. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that tomorrow’s Labor Department report on the consumer price index is expected to show another round of price increases in the U.S. economy, driven in part by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We expect March CPI headline inflation to be extraordinarily elevated due to Putin’s price hike,” Psaki t

  • Record wheat crop, high stocks to help India meet rising global demand

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Bumper harvests and overflowing grain bins will help India to meet wheat import needs of the world's top buyers as Russia's Ukraine invasion hits supplies from the Black Sea region, a top government official said. India, the world's second biggest wheat producer, is prepared to meet any extra demand for wheat from buyers in south Asia and Southeast Asia, and also from countries further afield in Europe, West Asia and North Africa. "The Indian market has sufficient stocks, and India is in a comfortable position to meet requests from wheat importing countries," Sudhanshu Pandey, the most senior civil servant at the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, told Reuters in an interview.

  • U.S. Car Sales Are in a Recession. Why One Analyst Is Bullish on GM and Ford Stock.

    There isn't much downside left in auto volumes, says Wells Fargo automotive analyst Colin Langan, who rates GM and Ford at Buy.