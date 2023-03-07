Ukrainian refugees celebrate Purim in Berlin as war drags on

4
KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
·2 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of refugees from Ukraine celebrated the Jewish holiday of Purim in Berlin Tuesday dressed in colorful costumes and dancing to loud Israeli music.

They danced, drank and ate together with hundreds of other members of the German capital's Chabad community that organized the party in a hotel. Many of the Ukrainian refugees at the Purim party were students and young children, among them dozens of orphans who fled from Odesa a year ago.

“A year ago these kids were sitting in the bunkers, rockets falling on them,” said Yehuda Teichtal, a Berlin rabbi and head of the local Chabad community who had helped their escape from the war in Ukraine.

“Now they've found a new home, are studying German, learn new skills, and also learn how to help themselves,” he added.

Teichtal, wearing huge orange sunglasses and a glittery silver cap, danced with some of the refugee children in circles as Israeli singer Ishay Lapidot performed popular Purim songs on stage.

The holiday of Purim marks the victory of Jews over a tyrant in ancient Persia and is traditionally celebrated with costumes and parties.

Germany has given shelter to more than 1 million Ukrainian refugees since their country was attacked by Russia over a year ago. Among them were thousands of Jews including several Holocaust survivors.

Around 80 Jewish Ukrainians who were taken in by the Chabad community recently returned to their hometown of Odesa, but hundreds of others remain in Berlin.

Among them are Gabriel Hrykoriev and Elisheva Tkachenko, a young married couple who fled to Berlin a year ago. They finished university in Odesa before the war started and decided to stay in Berlin to finish their German language degrees and then look for jobs.

Still, even as they joined the Purim party, the war in Ukraine was always on their mind.

“We are talking to our parents on the phone every day,” said Tkachenko, whose family is from Kherson and whose parents decided to stay in Ukraine despite the war.

“Actually, I'm a bit sad today because I have to think of all the happy Purim celebrations when I was a child," she added with a sad smile. “Back then our families were having so much fun together and there was no war.”

___ Follow AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Anti-drag bills in Kentucky make the Jewish holiday Purim hit differently this year

    It is unclear whether SB 115 would prohibit Jewish people from dressing in drag on Purim, but either way I think we ought to do so this year more than any year

  • UN wants action from China on human rights concerns

    United Nations rights chief Volker Turk on Tuesday demanded action from Beijing to address "grave concerns" over the human rights situation in China's Xinjiang province.US ambassador Michele Taylor urged the council Tuesday to "take action to address the egregious and ongoing violation of human rights in Xinjiang".

  • Ukraine’s SBU detains ex-Donbas terrorist in Odesa

    Ukraine’s SBU security service has detained in Odesa a former fighter of the Sparta battalion, which is controlled by Russia puppet authorities in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, the agency reported on March 6.

  • The Jewish holiday Purim starts on March 6. Here's what Purim is and how to celebrate it.

    Purim is about beating the odds and standing up for yourself ... and drinking so much you don't know the difference between good and evil.

  • US Army goes retro, brings back 'Be All You Can Be' ad campaign to fight recruiting slump

    The Army turned back time with its new "Be All You Can Be" marketing campaign on Monday.

  • Sudan general says military leaders clinging to power

    A powerful paramilitary commander slammed Sudan's ruling generalsTuesday, saying they oppose stepping down to allow for a democratic transition under a civilian administration. Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, said his conflict with other military leaders, which has become public in recent weeks, is centered on the issue of handing over power to civilians. “We are against anyone who wants to be a dictator," he told RSF troops at a military base in the capital of Khartoum.

  • CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 1, 2023 Operator: Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the CompoSecure Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Steve Feder, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Please go ahead. […]

  • Zelenskyy vows not to retreat from Ukrainian city of Bakhmut

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed Monday not to retreat from Bakhmut as Russian forces encroached on the devastated eastern city they have sought to capture for six months at the cost of thousands of lives. Less than a week ago, an adviser to Zelenskyy said the defenders might give up on Bakhmut and fall back to nearby positions.

  • Prosecutor calls XXXTentacion's alleged killers 'predators'

    A Florida prosecutor told jurors during closing arguments Tuesday that three men on trial for the 2018 slaying of rapper XXXTentacion were “predators” who waited outside a motorcycle shop to rob and shoot the rising star, escaping with $50,000. Prosecutor Pascale Achille played cellphone videos the defendants allegedly took hours after the killing that showed them smiling and dancing as they flashed handfuls of $100 bills. Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome are all charged with first-degree murder and face mandatory life sentences if convicted.

  • More than hell. What is going on in Bakhmut and how long will the defense last?

    Each military operation has similar features, but there are many more differences. And Bakhmut is Bakhmut.

  • 7 Ways Baby Boomers Are Wasting Money in Retirement — and How To Stop It

    Many baby boomers have retired from the workforce, but you might not be able to tell from their spending habits. While it's important for them to enjoy their golden years, some aren't doing the best...

  • Texas set to execute man convicted of double murder

    Texas is set to execute Tuesday a prisoner convicted of murdering his wife and her daughter.Arthur Brown, another Texas man convicted of four murders -- which he denies -- is scheduled to be executed Thursday.  chp/caw/st

  • Xi’s Frustration at Biden Grows With Skepticism of ‘Guardrails’

    (Bloomberg) -- Back in November, before the latest downward spiral in US-China ties, Xi Jinping cast himself as a statesman in a meeting with Joe Biden. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsChina Warns US Risks Catastrophe With Moves to ‘Contain’ BeijingSa

  • The U.S. Army Has a Recruitment Problem. Here's How to Solve It

    The U.S. Army must change to reflect the world we live in, write Colonel Carmelia Scottskillern and P. W. Singer.

  • Polish TV report: John Paul II knew of abuse as archbishop

    St. John Paul II knew about sexual abuse of children by priests under his authority and sought to conceal it when he was an archbishop in his native Poland, a television news report has alleged. In a story that aired late Monday, Polish channel TVN24 named three priests whom the future pope then known as Archbishop Karol Wojtyla had moved among parishes or sent to a cloister during the 1970s, including one who was sent to Austria, after they were accused of abusing minors. Two of the priests, Eugeniusz Surgent and Jozef Loranc, eventually served short prison terms for the abuse, TVN24 said its 2 and 1/2 year-long investigation found.

  • Why Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO) Could Be Worth Watching

    While Virgin Wines UK PLC ( LON:VINO ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share...

  • What's An Immediate Dealbreaker On A First Date?

    If the red flags are flying, don't even bother trying.

  • City of Memphis plans to release nearly 20 hours of additional video from Tyre Nichols' beating

    The city will release nearly 20 hours of footage Wednesday afternoon. The announcement came alongside the revelation 8 officers were fired or retired.

  • Iran arrests school poisoning suspects as cases top 5,000

    Iran announced Tuesday it had made the first arrests in a spate of mystery poisonings of schoolgirls that has affected more than 5,000 pupils since late November."Twenty-five (out of 31) provinces and approximately 230 schools have been affected, and more than 5,000 schoolgirls and boys poisoned," Mohammad-Hassan Asafari, a member of the parliamentary fact-finding committee, told the ISNA news agency on Monday.

  • One TikTok Bill Has the Most Support Right Now. Here’s Why

    (Bloomberg) -- After months of wrangling over how to limit TikTok in the US, legislation that stops short of an outright ban of the Chinese-owned app seems to be gaining the most momentum — even as key questions remain.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits