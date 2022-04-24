Ukrainian refugees dream of home in Orthodox Easter celebrations

Pawel Florkiewicz, Michael Kahn and Riham Alkousaa
·3 min read

By Pawel Florkiewicz, Michael Kahn and Riham Alkousaa

WARSAW/PRAGUE/BERLIN (Reuters) - Ukrainian refugees filled churches across central Europe on Sunday for Orthodox Easter in bittersweet celebrations, giving thanks for escaping a Russian invasion but dreaming of a return home to family members left behind.

At Warsaw's Orthodox Cathedral of St. Mary Magdalene in the city centre where priests said holiday services were busier than in past years, children carried Easter baskets adorned with Ukrainian flags and had blue and yellow bows in their hair.

"This is my first Easter holiday that I am not spending in Ukraine...but fortunately there are a lot of people from Ukraine here," said Anna Janushevich, 35, who fled from Lviv.

"When the war is over I will go back to Ukraine. I dream that I will be able to return so that I can celebrate Easter at my home and that my daughter will be with her family."

More than 5 million Ukrainians have fled since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, with the majority seeking safety in the European Union through border crossings in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.

Many of the refugees have chosen to wait out the war with friends and family in Poland whose pre-war Ukrainian community of around 1.5 million represented the region's largest.

Like many fellow churchgoers, Bohdana Dudka, 27, snapped photos to send home to family members including her two brothers who remained in Ukraine to fight.

"I hope the next Easter holiday will be at home in Ukraine," Dudka said. "I would like to thank the Poles for helping Ukrainians so much. We came with nothing and here people help each other."

As Ukrainians celebrated Orthodox Easter on Sunday, there was no end in sight to a war that has killed thousands, uprooted millions and reduced cities to rubble.

Moscow, which describes its actions in Ukraine as a "special military operation" to demilitarise its neighbour, denies targeting civilians and rejects what Ukraine says is evidence of atrocities, saying Kyiv staged them.

Inside Ukraine, subdued Easter celebrations took place across the country as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed in an Orthodox Easter message that no "wickedness" would destroy the country.

A REMINDER OF HOME

In Prague, which boasted a pre-war Ukrainian community of nearly 200,000, Nataliya Krasnopolskaia said she began attending services regularly at the Cathedral Church of Sts Cyril and Methodius since arriving from Odesa on March 6.

"In Ukraine I only go for the holidays but in Prague I try to go to the church every Sunday," she said referring to the Prague church where World War Two resistance fighters hid after assassinating Nazi police chief Reinhard Heydrich.

"I pray that this horror in Ukraine ends soon and we can return home."

At Berlin's Nathanael Church, Ukrainian community leaders said the congregation of around 500 would swell to an expected 2,500 people for the celebrations where refugees said the singing and traditions reminded them of home. More than 369,000 Ukrainians have registered in Germany after fleeing the war.

Inside the church, attendees crossed themselves while singing hymns as others silently took turns lighting candles. Outside, a long line of children stood on the grass with Easter egg baskets in front of them as a priest walked by sprinkling them with water.

"Everything today is like in Ukraine with so many people and this atmosphere," said Diana Shyndak,23, originally from Kyiv. "It's good to see so many people here that can celebrate Easter."

"It’s my first Easter celebration not in Ukraine. It’s sad and my heart hurts because so many people have died. We pray everyday for our people and our children.”

(Additional reporting by Kuba Stezycki in Warsaw; Writing by Michael Kahn, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Top U.S. officials to visit Kyiv amid call for heavy arms, Ukraine says

    KYIV (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin were set to visit Kyiv on Sunday to discuss Ukraine's call for more powerful weapons, two months after Russia's invasion began. The trip, announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, would be the highest-level by U.S. officials since Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine on Feb. 24. The White House has not confirmed any visit by Blinken and Austin.

  • On Orthodox Easter, Zelenskiy vows 'wickedness' will not destroy Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed on Sunday in an Orthodox Easter message that no "wickedness" will destroy the country and prayed that God returns happiness to children and brings solace to grieving mothers. In a video address from one of the country's best known landmarks, the 1,000-year-old Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, Zelenskiy said Ukraine will overcome the darkness that Russia's invasion had brought upon it. "Today, we still believe in the new victory of Ukraine and we are all convinced that we will not be destroyed by any horde or wickedness," said Zelenskiy, wearing his trademark dark khaki outfit.

  • What happened last week in Ukraine: 6 graphics explain key events

    In week eight of fighting, the war between Russia and Ukraine entered a new phrase as Russia changed tactics and targeted the port city of Mariupol.

  • Christian Orthodox spiritual leader says indescribable tragedy in Ukraine

    Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual head of Eastern Orthodox Christians worldwide, called overnight for the opening of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine where he said "an indescribable human tragedy is unfolding". Bartholomew, who has previously called for an end to war in Ukraine, said that he hoped this year's Easter would be "the impetus to open humanitarian corridors, safe passages to truly safe areas for the thousands of people surrounded in Mariupol." "The same applies to all other regions of Ukraine, where an indescribable human tragedy is unfolding... We call once again for an immediate end to the fratricidal war, which, like any war, undermines human dignity," Bartholomew said after an Easter service in Istanbul, where he is based.

  • Russia pounds Ukraine targets on Orthodox Easter; Austin, Blinken headed for Kyiv?: Live updates

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Ukraine on Orthodox Easter, one of the country's major holidays.

  • Iran says talks with regional rival Saudi Arabia resumed in Baghdad

    There was no confirmation from Saudi Arabia or Iraq on the resumption of the talks. "The latest positive meeting has raised hopes for the two countries to take steps toward the resumption of ties,” said Nour News, which is affiliated with the country's Supreme National Security Council. Riyadh severed ties with Tehran in 2016 after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in the Iranian capital following the execution of a Shi'ite cleric in Saudi Arabia.

  • Ukrainians mark a somber Orthodox Easter ahead of planned visit by U.S. delegation

    With fighting raging, Ukrainians marked a somber Orthodox Easter on Sunday ahead of a visit by a top-flight U.S. delegation to the capital, Kyiv.

  • Could there be a universal coronavirus vaccine? Experts discuss the possibilities

    WASHINGTON — Vaccine experts convened at a conference Thursday to debate how future Covid-19 booster shots should be designed to ensure that they provide

  • Avoiding eye contact? Locking doors? Here are signs your child might be using drugs

    Parents cannot intervene too soon, health experts say.

  • Russia says Ukrainian fighters 'securely blockaded' at Mariupol steel plant

    Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that Ukrainian fighters and foreign mercenaries had been "securely blockaded" at the Azovstal steel plant where they have been holding out in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. President Vladimir Putin had ordered his defence minister on Thursday to block off the vast Azovstal complex "so not even a fly can get through" rather than try to storm it. The defence ministry also said Russia had hit dozens of targets in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine on Friday.

  • Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter with prayers for those trapped

    The sun came out as Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter in the capital, Kyiv, on Sunday with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them

  • Indonesia's Indrawati, former World Bank COO, joins chorus calling for reforms at World Bank

    Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Friday joined a growing chorus of officials calling for reforms aimed at better equipping the World Bank to address mounting global challenges such as climate change and the changing nature of its clients. "We cannot be using the same business-as-usual," Indrawati, a former managing director and chief operating officer of the multilateral development bank, told Reuters in an interview. Indrawati's comments came a day after both U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and a top White House adviser called for major reforms at the World Bank, and major public and private groups also said urgent reforms were needed.

  • Ukraine Latest: Fresh Calls for Mariupol Ceasefire, Evacuations

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: UN Chief to Meet Zelenskiy, Putin Next WeekDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis FeudI Modeled For Abercrombie. Netflix’s ‘White Hot’ Doc Is AccurateSwitchblade Drone Maker in Direct Talks With Ukraine Over SalesAs Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its third month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Kyiv. Preside

  • Texas postal service contractors sentenced for stealing mail totaling $4 million

    Two Lubbock postal contractors, who stole at least 8,000 pieces of mail that totaled more than $4 million in losses within a four-day period, were sentenced Friday.

  • U.S. Leaves World Bank-IMF Meeting in Protest as Russia Speaks

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials representing the U.S., Germany, Japan, and other nations walked out of a joint World Bank-International Monetary Fund gathering on Friday when Russia’s envoy started speaking, the second such action at high-profile gatherings in Washington this week, people familiar with the situation said. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for SouthThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingFlorida’s DeSantis Strips Disney’s Self-Governa

  • John Legend Jokes 'It's Good for My Ego' That His Children Listen to His Music

    Miles and Luna will have plenty of opportunities to hear dad sing at his 24-show Las Vegas residency that he kicked off Friday night

  • Man accused of kidnapping, raping woman could be free due to DA losing paperwork

    After years in prison, Capote said he wrote a letter to Gwinnett authorities demanding action in his case, but no one can find the letter.

  • Task force arrests 2 women linked to Springfield child abuse investigation

    Two women linked to a Springfield child abuse investigation are in custody after warrants were issued for their arrest, according to the U.S. Marshals.

  • Sean Penn and Leila George finalize divorce after having a 'COVID wedding' in 2020

    Sean Penn and Leila George's divorce was finalized Friday, according to court documents obtained by USA TODAY. George filed in October.

  • Ukrainian steel plant bombed

    Russia has been trying to take Mariupol for nearly two months.