Ukrainian refugees to enter US surpasses 150,000. Long-term survival is a big concern. Here's why.

Marc Ramirez, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Roughly 150,000 Ukrainians have entered the U.S. since March, and many new arrivals are relying on their new communities to survive as they struggle to overcome the trauma of war.

“Like all refugees, they’re starting from scratch,” said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, President and CEO of Lutheran Immigrant and Refugee Service, based in Baltimore. “They’ve lost their homes, left loved ones behind, seen the images of civilians executed. All of that takes a tremendous mental toll.”

President Joe Biden vowed in late March that the U.S. would accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, in addition to pledging $1 billion in humanitarian aid to those affected by the war. While that goal has now been surpassed, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security data, the number is still but a fraction of the estimated 6.3 million Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion.

Furthermore, the future remains in doubt for many, with more than half of the refugees admitted on a temporary basis that means they'll eventually have to return home, where or not there is a home to go back to.

“It’s important that the U.S. continue to serve as a safe haven,” Vignarajah said. “But it’s a drop in the bucket compared to the massive displacement we’ve seen.”

She said that of the more than 6 million Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homeland, she said, 1.3 million have found refuge in Poland, with about 1 million in Germany and 413,000 in the Czech Republic.

As time goes by, the biggest unknown for many may be their legal status, since many have been allowed to come to the U.S. only temporarily.

“That’s a big open question that weighs heavily on anyone who’s come from Ukraine,” said AnnaMarie Bena, vice president of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, a refugee resettlement agency based in Arlington, Virginia.

About half of those who have entered the U.S have arrived through Uniting for Ukraine, an ad hoc program launched in April as an emergency response to the crisis. The program allows individuals in the U.S. to sponsor Ukrainian refugees or their immediate family members to enter via a “humanitarian parole” status similar to that employed for Afghan refugees evacuated to the U.S. last year.

Entering through the program gives refugees quicker entry to the U.S. compared to the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, a slow-moving process that can take up to a year -- but comes without the same social services or pathway to legal residency that the traditional program offers.

As of Aug. 19, according to DHS, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has received more than 109,000 requests from individuals seeking to support Ukrainian refugees as part of the Uniting for Ukraine program.

More than 38,000 program refugees have been processed, the department said. A similar number have been approved but have yet to arrive; under the program, refugees are responsible to booking their own travel.

UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Ben Stiller visits Lypki, Irpin, in Ukraine on Monday, June 20, 2022, for World Refugee Day.
UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Ben Stiller visits Lypki, Irpin, in Ukraine on Monday, June 20, 2022, for World Refugee Day.

Meanwhile, more than 79,000 Ukrainians have been processed since March 24 through other programs, the department said, including temporary visas and the mainstay U.S. Refugee Admissions program. About 20,000 Ukrainian refugees entered through the U.S.-Mexico border earlier this year, but that avenue has since largely been closed.

While no definitive data shows where refugees are resettling, advocates say most refugees are resettling in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, as well as cities such as Chicago, Seattle and Los Angeles. Others are showing up in unexpected places, Vignarajah said.

“Hundreds showed up at one of our affiliate offices in Jacksonville, Florida,” she said.

Seeking basic necessities in new surroundings

Those who arrive have largely been women and children, and the pathway they take to get to the U.S. determines what level of social services they get once they arrive.

Those admitted through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, in which individuals are referred by the United Nations, get help with basic necessities like housing, employment and enrollment for children’s schooling and other benefits. Furthermore, such refugees are on firmer legal footing when it comes to legal permanent residence, for which they can apply after a year in the U.S.

“The downside is that it is slow, but the upside is that it comes with wraparound services,” said J.C. Hendrickson, senior director of resettlement, asylum and integration policy and advocacy for International Rescue Committee, a refugee resettlement agency based in New York.

And while refugees might not end up in their first apartment or job of choice, “it puts people on a pathway to being self-sustaining,” Hendrickson said. “People fare really well.”

Uniting for Ukraine was created as an emergency measure to sidestep that program’s plodding pace. However, the Uniting for Ukraine program relies on private sponsors – for instance, Ukrainian family members living in the U.S. – not only to vouch for applicants but to be responsible for their financial support once they arrive.

“The hope is that the people sponsoring them are people they can trust to be able to help them so they’re not completely dependent on social services,” said Bena of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants. “But there’s not really any repercussions for sponsors if they don’t meet what they say they’ll meet.”

Additionally, such refugees are only eligible to stay for up to two years – without formal social services aid or path to legal residency.

While Uniting for Ukraine program refugees who connect with resettlement agencies can apply for financial assistance through supplemental aid approved by Congress, they may not be aware of those resources. The IRC recently partnered with a workforce solutions company to launch a telephone support line to help address the gap.

“The sponsor might not know and ins and outs of what the refugee needs to do,” Hendrickson said. “That’s what this effort is intended to alleviate. It’s a one-stop shop.”

'What is home going to look like?'

Housing in recent years has been a perpetual and growing challenge for many Americans, and for Ukrainian refugees it will be no different, Bena said. So, too, will employment, given the challenges of a foreign language or professionals whose credentials are meaningless in the U.S.

She compared the situation to that facing Afghan refugees, for whom bills have been introduced in Congress to help solidify their immigration status and create a pathway toward legal residency.

“I’m not aware of anything for this group of Ukrainians yet,” she said. “There seems to be an assumption that Ukrainians will want to return home, but that raises the question: What is home going to look like in two years’ time?”

An aerial view taken on May 3, 2022 of the destroyed Hotel Ukraine in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernigiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia's withdrawal from Chernigiv after a month-long assault left behind a devastated city.
An aerial view taken on May 3, 2022 of the destroyed Hotel Ukraine in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernigiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia's withdrawal from Chernigiv after a month-long assault left behind a devastated city.

Vignarajah agreed.

“Some have seen their cities reduced to rubble or annexed by Russia, so they’re not safe,” she said. While a portion of them might be able to apply for asylum, she added, “generalized warfare isn’t grounds for a claim. The U.S. needs to make sure Ukrainians aren’t caught in legal limbo.”

Bena said that while her agency has a network of lawyers working on Afghan refugee cases nationwide, it’s just now starting to hire attorneys to address Ukrainian cases.

“We’re seeing what they might be eligible for,” she said. “It’s really unsettling for people to just not know.”

In the meantime, she said, simply making refugees feel welcome and helping them integrate into their new communities can go a long way.

“They’ve fled war,” she said. “Having that community support is important.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukrainian refugees in US: Long-term survival may be biggest worry

Recommended Stories

  • Most countries part of nuclear talks with Iran agree with EU proposal - Borrell

    MADRID (Reuters) -Most countries involved in nuclear talks with Iran agree with a European Union proposal that aims to save a 2015 nuclear deal, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday. "Most of them agree, but I still don't have the answer from the United States, who I understand have to discuss it, and we expect during this week to receive an answer," Borrell said in an interview with Spain's national broadcaster TVE. Borrell said Iran has asked a few adjustments to the EU proposal - which was not made public - that followed 16 months of fitful, indirect U.S.-Iranian talks with the EU shuttling between the parties.

  • Can an RV Retirement Really Save You Cash?

    Choosing to live in a recreational vehicle full-time in retirement can shrink costs and boost life satisfaction after a working career ends. Full-time RVing comes with challenges, including finding good healthcare and coping with fuel costs. However, the opportunity to … Continue reading → The post RV Retirement Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. embassy issues new security alert for Ukraine, urges U.S. citizens to leave

    The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, warning of an increased possibility of Russian military strikes on Ukraine in the coming days around Ukrainian independence day, has again urged U.S. citizens to leave if they can. "The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days," the embassy said in an alert on its website. "The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to depart Ukraine now using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so," the alert said, repeating the advice of previous security warnings.

  • Ukrainian flag will fly over Kherson, Crimea and Enerhodar again Zelenskyy

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 10:42 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine says that the Ukrainian national flag will return to all temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine forever. Source: President Zelenskyy, during the ceremonial raising of the Ukrainian national flag in Kyiv on 23 August Quote from Zelenskyy: "No other colours will be recognised on our land and in our skies… The blue and yellow Ukrainian flag will once again fly everywhere it belongs by law - in all temporar

  • Russia accuses Ukrainian agents of killing daughter of Putin ally

    Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday accused Ukrainian secret services of killing the daughter of an influential ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin known as “Putin’s brain.” The FSB told Russian news outlet Tass that a Ukrainian named Natalia Voyk was behind the killing of TV commentator and journalist Daria Dugina, who died after…

  • After Six Months of War in Ukraine, Momentum Tilts Against Russia

    Moscow retains a firepower advantage, but Kyiv is starting to take the initiative, while Western support for Ukraine is holding firm despite economic pain.

  • Eye Opener: Heavy rains, flooding bring chaos to parts of South and West

    Monsoon rains flooded parts of the South and West, bringing chaos to areas already suffering from historic drought conditions. Also, the daughter of a right-wing ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin was killed by a car bomb — and Russia vowed retaliation. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.

  • France Unexpectedly Joins Germany With Shrinking Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- French output is contracting for the first time in a year and a half, mirroring the trend seen in Germany as Europe’s biggest economies succumb to record inflation and increasing uncertainty from the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal Cutbacks‘House of

  • Prisoner swap is unrelated to nuclear deal: Iran

    STORY: After 16 months of fitful, indirect U.S.-Iranian talks, with European Union officials shuttling between the sides, a senior EU official said on Aug. 8 it had laid down a "final" offer and expected a response within a "very, very few weeks."Iran last week responded to the EU's text with "additional views and considerations," while calling on Washington to show flexibility to resolve three remaining issues. The United States last week said it was studying Iran’s response."The Americans are procrastinating and there is inaction from the European sides...America and Europe need an agreement more than Iran," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani told a news conference.In 2018, then-President Donald Trump reneged on the deal reached before he took office, calling it too soft on Iran, and reimposed harsh U.S. sanctions, prompting Tehran to begin breaching the pact's nuclear curbs.

  • Russians, Ukrainian alleged spies for Kremlin arrested at Albania base after guards doused in chemical agent

    Two Russians and a Ukrainian citizen were arrested in Albania for alleged espionage for the Kremlin after military guards in the NATO country were injured by a “neo-paralyzing spray.”

  • Trump sues US government over FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

    Ex-president seeks to prevent bureau from reading seized documents until court official weighs in

  • U.S. rejects Ukraine demand of blanket visa ban on Russians

    The United States on Monday rebuffed Ukraine's demand for a blanket visa ban on Russians, saying Washington would not want to close off pathways to refuge for Russia's dissidents and others who are vulnerable to human rights abuses. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had first urged the visa ban in an interview earlier this month with the Washington Post, saying Russians should "live in their own world until they change their philosophy."

  • UN announces team to investigate deadly attack on colony with POWs in occupied Olenivka

    The United Nations has prepared a team to investigate the mass killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in the Russian-occupied village of Olenivka in Donetsk Oblast, CNN reported on Aug. 23, with reference to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

  • Florida voters head to primary polls as Democrats look to break losing streak

    Long considered a swing state, Republicans have a considerable edge heading into this election season

  • 'Car bomb' kills Russian nationalist's daughter

    STORY: The daughter of an ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue has been killed in a suspected car bomb attack outside Moscow, say Russian state investigators.Darya Dugina, who was killed on Saturday (20 August) evening, was the daughter of prominent ideologue Alexander Dugin, who advocates Russia absorbing Ukraine and has been placed on a U.S. sanctions list.Described by investigators as a journalist and political expert, Dugina publicly backed her father's position and expressed support for Russia's intervention in Ukraine on state TV. The Russian Foreign Ministry speculated that Ukraine might have been behind the attack, though Ukraine denied any involvement.Russia's state news agency quoted an acquaintance of Dugina as saying the vehicle belonged to her father, who was probably the intended target.Father and daughter attended a festival outside Moscow and Dugin decided to switch cars at the last minute, a Russian state newspaper reported.Some Russia watchers say Dugin holds significant sway over Russian President Vladimir Putin, but others dispute that.

  • Moscow Exchange says it will stop accepting US dollars as collateral amid Russia's move away from 'toxic' currencies

    Russia has been diversifying from Western currencies such as the US dollar and the euro, which are dominant in global trade.

  • What is 'rainbow fentanyl?' Nationwide, officials report 'deadly' colorful pills, powder

    Border patrol in Arizona found 15,000 multicolored, fentanyl pills Wednesday – as Oregon, California and D.C. officials make similar reports.

  • Ukrainian soldiers accuse Russians of abuses in captivity

    Three Ukrainian soldiers who say they were wounded and taken prisoner by Russia after one of the war's biggest battles and later released, on Monday accused their captors of torture and psychological pressure. The men, part of a force that spent weeks fighting from a vast steelworks in the southern port of Mariupol after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, told a news conference in Kyiv that their captors wanted to force them to confess to crimes against civilians. Russia's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Car of Russian propagandists daughter is blown up remotely Russian media

    MAZURENKO ALONA - MONDAY, 22 AUGUST 2022, 12:53 Russian investigators believe that the car, where Darya Dugina was killed in an explosion, was blown up remotely. She was the daughter of "Putin's spiritual guide" Aleksander Dugin.

  • I Road Trip with My Dogs and I’ve Learned the Hard Way What Pet Travel Products You Need

    When traveling wit your dogs, don’t leave home without these travel pet products!