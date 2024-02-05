Ukrainian refugees navigate employment challenges in the EU

Only 25% of Ukrainian refugees in Germany are looking for work

In the heart of Europe, Ukrainian refugees find themselves at a crossroads of hope, seeking employment and stability in various EU countries.

A recent study by Bild sheds light on the employment landscape, revealing that only 25.2% of Ukrainian refugees in Germany are employed, in stark contrast to Denmark’s impressive 78% and the Czechia’s solid 66%.

Read also: EU Boosts budget by $2.26 Billion to tackle migration, including aid for Ukrainian refugees

While EU countries share common legislative requirements for Ukrainian refugees, financial support varies significantly.

In Germany, adults receive 563 euros ($604), covering housing and additional expenses, while in Czechia, refugees receive 200 euros ($215) of emergency aid and 130 euros ($140) after five months, with limited coverage for medical insurance and living expenses.

Poland provides a one-time payment of 66 euros ($70) and 110 euros ($118) monthly child support, leaving individuals to cover half of collective living costs after four months.

Read also: Ukrainian refugees should have another year to master the Lithuanian language — Education Ministry

Complicating the employment landscape, the Institute for Employment Research reports that around 72% of Ukrainian refugees in Germany possess higher education, rendering them overqualified for available positions.

Political scientist Dietrich Trenhardt from Muenster University points to the lengthy diploma recognition process and language barriers as contributing factors to the employment hesitation observed among Ukrainians in Germany.

Despite these challenges, over 4 million Ukrainians have utilized the temporary protection directive in EU countries, a program effective until March 2025.

In response, Ukraine is actively negotiating with EU officials to shape migration rules that support the return of Ukrainians, particularly those displaced by the ongoing war.

On Feb. 2, 2024, the European Council adopted a resolution allocating 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) in the EU’s long-term budget for 2021-2027 to address migration issues, reflecting a commitment to finding solutions.

Read also: Government to provide aid to refugees returning to Ukraine from abroad

Meanwhile, France, like other European nations, faces its own labor shortages, creating opportunities for Ukrainian workers, as highlighted in NV’s coverage of professions in France where Ukrainians are in demand, along with expected salary levels.

As the European continent grapples with migration challenges, the stories of Ukrainian refugees navigating employment uncertainties become emblematic of resilience and determination in the face of adversity.



We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine