Ukrainian rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HANNA ARHIROVA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Rescue teams with sniffer dogs combed through debris in a central Ukrainian city on Friday looking for people still missing after a Russian missile strike a day earlier that killed at least 23 people.

Russian forces, meanwhile, pounded other sites in a painstaking push to wrest territory from Ukraine and try to soften unbending morale of its leaders, civilians and troops as the war nears the five-month mark.

The cruise missile strikes on Vinnytsia launched by a Russian submarine on Thursday were the latest incidents to take civilian lives and fan international outrage since President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on Feb. 24. The campaign now has been focusing on Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, but Russian forces regularly fire upon targets in many parts of the country too.

Ukraine's Interior Ministry claimed Friday that Russian forces had conducted more than 17,000 strikes on civilian targets during the war, driving millions from their homes, killing thousands of fighters and civilians and rippling through the world economy by hiking prices and crimping exports of key Ukrainian and Russian products like foodstuffs, fuel and fertilizer.

More than 73 people — including four children — remained hospitalized and 18 people were missing after Thursday's strike, said Oleksandr Kutovyi, spokesman for the emergency service in the Vinnytsia region. Search teams were poring over two sites on Friday — an office building with a medical center inside, and a concert hall near an outdoor recreation area and park, where mothers with children often stroll.

Vinnytsia Gov. Serhiy Borzov said only 10 people among the nearly two dozen killed had been identified so far.

“Russia deliberately hit civilians and all those responsible for the crime must be brought to account,” he said, denouncing the “barbaric behavior by Russia that tramples on international humanitarian law.”

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of the president’s office, said three missiles were used.

“There is no answer to the question why yesterday, and why in Vinnytsia,” Tymoshenko said. “We expect every second and minute that this could happen in any corner of Ukraine.”

After initial silence after the strikes on Vinnytsia, Russia's Defense Ministry said Friday that its forces had struck an officers’ club — which the concert hall was known for back in Soviet times.

Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said the Kalibr cruise missiles landed as “that military facility hosted a meeting between Ukrainian air force command and representatives of foreign weapons suppliers.” He said attendees of the meeting were discussing prospective supplies of warplanes and weapons as well as work to repair Ukrainian aircraft.

“Participants of the meeting were eliminated in the strike,” Konashenkov said.

His claim couldn’t be independently verified. Ukrainian authorities insisted the site had nothing to do with the military.

Overall, Ukraine’s presidential office said on Friday morning that 26 civilians were killed and another 190 were wounded by Russian shelling over the past 24 hours. That included three other victims in the Donetsk region, which along with neighboring Luhansk — nearly totally controlled by Russian forces — makes up the broader Donbas region.

“The situation in the Donetsk region is exacerbating every day, and civilians must leave because the Russian army is using scorched earth tactics,” Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said. It appeared that the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk were next in line for Russian forces, but it wasn't at all clear how soon such a push could begin in earnest.

Elsewhere, authorities in Mykolayiv said there were at least 10 explosions in the southern city overnight, accusing Russian fire of hitting universities. Vitaliy Kim, the head of Mykolaiv’s military administration, posted on social media a video of smoke rising over the strikes.

Separately, the Russian news agency Tass, citing Russian-backed separatists, reported Friday that two civilians were killed and six others were injured after Ukrainian forces allegedly shelled a bus terminal in the Voroshilovsky district of the city of Donetsk a day earlier.

Also Friday, Daria Morozova, the human rights ombudsperson for the Moscow-backed separatist leadership in Donetsk, said a British “mercenary” died in captivity on Sunday. She said the man, whom she identified as Paul Urey, had died of chronic illnesses and stress.

“From our side, he was given the necessary medical assistance despite the grave crimes he committed,” she said.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Wholesale inflation in June surged 11.3% from a year ago

    Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 11.3% in June compared with a year earlier, the latest painful reminder that inflation is running hot through the American economy. The Labor Department reported Thursday that the U.S. producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — rose at the fastest pace since hitting a record 11.6% in March. Last month’s jump in wholesale inflation was led by energy prices, which soared 54% from a year earlier.

  • US Embassy alarmed by power struggle at Libya's oil company

    The U.S. Embassy in Libya expressed concern Thursday over the struggle for control of Libya's oil corporation after its chairman was sacked by one of the country's two rival governments the day before. The crisis throws into question Libya's oil revenues, which fund much of the public sector, and also future production amid an international fuel shortage. It added that Libya's National Oil Corporation, or NOC, has preserved its political independence and worked effectively during the country's turmoil under Chairman Mustafa Sanalla.

  • Iranian gets life in prison in Sweden for 1980s crimes

    An Iranian citizen was sentenced Thursday to life imprisonment by a Swedish court after being convicted of committing grave war crimes and murder during the final phase of the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s. The Stockholm District Court said Hamid Noury took part in severe atrocities in July-August 1988 while working as an assistant to the deputy prosecutor at the Gohardasht prison outside the Iranian city of Karaj. A life sentence in Sweden generally means a minimum of 20 to 25 years in prison, but it could be extended.

  • WHO: COVID-19 cases rise for the 5th week, deaths stable

    The number of new coronavirus cases reported worldwide rose for the fifth week in a row while the number of deaths remained relatively stable, the World Health Organization reported Thursday. In the U.N. health agency’s weekly review of the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO said there were 5.7 million new infections confirmed last week, marking a 6% increase. In the last two weeks, cases of COVID-19 reported to WHO surged 30%, driven largely by the hugely infectious omicron relatives, BA.4 and BA.5.

  • Venezuela's alarmingly low vaccine rate among worst in world

    Wails pierced the walls of the walk-in clinic tucked among rundown homes in the heart of Venezuela’s capital. Artemis Parra got one vaccine in each arm, for polio and measles. The shots were free at the government site, and they filled gaps in the 1-year-old’s vaccination record.

  • State-backed hackers targeted US-based journalists in widespread spy campaigns: report

    State-sponsored hackers from China, North Korea, Iran and Turkey have been regularly spying on and impersonating journalists from various media outlets in an effort to infiltrate their networks and gain access to sensitive information, according to a report released on Thursday by cybersecurity firm Proofpoint. The report reveals that government-backed hackers used various tools to…

  • Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

    Putin can use his oil and gas supplies to devastating effect, and send shockwaves through our fossil fuel-dependent economies

  • Biden, Don’t Fight the Activists—Embrace Them!

    Angelo Merendino / GettyDemocrats have a swath of fiery leaders within their ranks, but instead of elevating their stars and ushering them to the podium, the Democratic establishment looks for any opportunity to throw them under the bus or ignore them entirely.Ninety-four percent of Democratic voters under the age of 30 say that they want someone other than President Joe Biden to be the party’s standard bearer in 2024—particularly one that isn’t going to be in their 80s in their next term. What

  • How 2 American Veterans Ended Up in Ukraine, Prisoners of Russian-Armed Militants

    The untold story of how two American vets, now captives of Putin’s allies, ended up fighting in Ukraine.

  • Uvalde video raises more calls for police accountability

    As video taken inside Robb Elementary School puts in full view the bewildering inaction by law enforcement during the May slaughter of 19 children and two teachers, some in Uvalde are shouting: Will police face consequences? Only one officer from the scene of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history is known to be on leave. Authorities have still not released names of officers who for more than an hour milled in and out of a hallway near the adjoining fourth-grade classrooms where the gunman was firing.

  • Man accused of killing 2, injuring woman arrested in Cobb County apartment shooting

    “They keep asking me, ‘Where Mommy at?’”

  • Biden dismisses Democrats critical of Israel, saying they’re ‘wrong’

    President Biden on Wednesday dismissed members of his own party who have been critical of Israel, telling an Israeli news station that those progressive lawmakers are “wrong.” Biden sat for an interview with N12 News in Israel and was asked about Democrats who have called Israel an “apartheid state” and called for an end to…

  • Lebanon minister: Silos destroyed in 2020 blast may collapse

    The ruins of the Beirut Port silos, shredded in a massive explosion two years ago, are at risk of collapse because of a fire that ignited last week and is still smoldering inside the structure, a Lebanese minister warned Thursday. The latest fire at the silos’ damaged north block was due to fermenting wheat and grains still trapped inside the building, outgoing Economy Minister Amin Salam told reporters. “We don’t want to try to fix something, only to make it worse,” Salam said, adding that experts are trying to find a solution.

  • Beloved 23-Year-Old DJ Dies After Plunge From 13th-Story Houston Balcony

    InstagramIn the early hours of July 4, a DJ just beginning to make a name for herself on the Houston music scene plummeted from the balcony of a high-rise apartment building, falling four floors to a pool deck below. The only other person present on the balcony that morning—the DJ’s girlfriend—said she watched her partner climb up on a patio chair and pitch over the railing.“There’s no way I could have pushed her over” the edge, Nishia Jackson wrote in a Facebook post, claiming her girlfriend “w

  • Judge Rejects New Steve Bannon Demand For Trial Delay After Bombshell 'King' Trump Tape

    A judge turned down yet another demand by Steve Bannon to delay his trial on contempt charges after he blew off a subpoena to testify before the Jan. 6 panel.

  • Russian forces in a panic: there is no way to hide from the new weapon of the Armed Forces of Ukraine SSU interception

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 14 JULY, 11:49 The Security Service of Ukraine [SSU] have intercepted a conversation with an occupier and his wife in which he complains about weapons supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine which can strike long distance targets.

  • Criminal defense attorney explains why you should avoid self-checkout lanes: ‘Theft by mistake’

    A lawyer is going viral after sharing why she often suggests that shoppers avoid using self-checkout lanes.

  • Everything You Need to Know About Barron Trump

    Barron is the president’s only child with First Lady Melania. Here's everything you need to know about the youngest Trump.

  • How Rich Was Ivana Trump, Ex-Wife of Donald Trump, Upon Her Death at Age 73?

    Ivana Trump, the former fashion model who gained worldwide fame as the first wife of Donald Trump, died on July 14 at the age of 73. Her cause of death was unknown as of Thursday afternoon. Compare:...

  • Judge pauses subpoena of Lindsey Graham in Georgia Trump probe

    The case is looking into former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results.