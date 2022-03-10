Ukrainian reservists stand by to fight

Two weeks into its war in Ukraine, Russia has achieved less and struggled more than anticipated at the outset of the biggest land conflict in Europe since World War II. As Russian forces continue to press on the capital, Kyiv residents called on the reservists units of the Territorial Defence Forces to train and stand ready to fight. (Mar. 10)

    A U.S. official estimates that between 5,000 and 6,000 Russian troops may have been killed in just the first two weeks of the invasion of Ukraine. Jason Beardsley, executive director at the Association of the United States Navy, joins CBS news to discuss Russia's war strategy.

    The World Health Organization says it has issued guidance advising people on how to test themselves for the coronavirus, months after critics said the lack of recommendations was compromising efforts to stop the pandemic in poor countries. At a press briefing on Wednesday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency was concerned that some countries are dramatically reducing their COVID-19 testing as the virus appears to recede in some parts of the world. “Self-testing remains a vital tool in our fight against COVID as part of a comprehensive strategy,” Tedros said, adding that abandoning testing would cripple officials' efforts to track the disease.

    Top U.S. intelligence officials admitted Thursday that they underestimated Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russia’s invasion, a mistake for intelligence agencies that have otherwise been lauded for accurately predicting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intention to launch a war. “My view was that, based on a variety of factors, that the Ukrainians were not as ready as I thought they should be,” said Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. The White House has faced Republican criticism that it isn't providing enough weapons or intelligence to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

    In a letter, the head of Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention cited alleged examples of corruption that have hampered Russia's military.

    STORY: New recruits to Ukraine's territorial defense forces in Kyiv got a lesson on Wednesday in newly-arrived weaponry, meant to punch a hole through a Russian tank.And this instructor, who only gave his name as Alex, told Reuters these men were ready to welcome the Russian army when it tries to take the city."Russians can enter Kyiv but they're not gonna leave it. They're all gonna be burned up here."Many expected Kyiv to quickly fall in the early days of the war.But more than two weeks into the Russian invasion - which Moscow calls a "special military operation" - Moscow's military missteps and tenacious Ukrainian resistance has kept the capitol from changing hands."Of course, we understand and see that the enemy wants to seize Kyiv, we understand that very well."Oleksiy Kuleba is the governor of the Kyiv region."Of course, they were not able to seize Kyiv immediately; their aim was to do so in two or three days. This is a well-known fact. They failed because of the heroic actions of our armed forces and ordinary people who stood up to defend our city, our country."He spoke to Reuters about the struggle ahead in almost apocalyptic terms."For us, this is Judgment Day. It is a struggle between good and evil. And either way, we would die, but we would not let them seize our city."Sounds and symbols of Ukrainian resolve spring up around the city.On Wednesday, the remaining musicians of the Kyiv-Classic Symphony Orchestra performed the Ukrainian and the European Union anthems. The show was broadcast live on Ukrainian TV.The conductor called the concert an action for peace.That is the message here: praying for peace; preparing for battle.

    While the Missile Defense Agency's Aegis Ashore site's construction is nearing completion, it remains unclear when it will become operational.

    The top five mushers in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race appear to be taking an extended break in the ghost town of Cripple, Alaska. All mushers in the nearly 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) race across Alaska must take three mandatory rest periods: a 24-hour layover at any checkpoint, an eight-hour layover somewhere along the Yukon River and another eight-hour layover at White Mountain, which is 77 miles (124 kilometers) from the finish line.

    Cawthorn, who accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of spreading propaganda to entice Americans into war, was condemned by lawmakers.

  • U.S. warns Russia against seizing assets of foreign companies

    The White House is warning Russia against taking steps to seize the assets of U.S. and international companies that have announced plans to suspend operations in Russia or to withdraw from the Russian market in response to Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

    The 53-year-old Quality Inn guest was resuscitated before she was taken to the hospital, the State Fire Marshal's Office said.

    Mercedes insisted the radical 'no sidepod' design of their 2022 car is perfectly legal but F1 chiefs admitted "the extreme interpretation" of the new rules will create "a lot of debate".

    (Bloomberg) -- Former top prosecutor Yoon Suk-yeol won election as South Korea’s president, returning the conservative opposition to power after five years and signaling a hawkish turn in the country’s relations with China and North Korea.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After

    Russian forces continue to bombard civilian targets in Ukraine, including a maternity hospital in Mariupol, and the assault on Kyiv is worsening. Photojournalist Andriy Dubchak shares what's happening around Ukraine's capital city with CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Jamie Yuccas.

    While the United States continues to impose sanction and try diplomacy in an effort to end the aggression by Russian in Ukraine, some former military members are volunteering on their own to go overseas to fight alongside the Ukrainian armed forces.

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, on a visit to Ukraine's neighbor Poland, backed calls for an international war-crimes investigation into Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (March 10)

    Mr Yoon's win was one of the closest in history - with the final count separated by less than 1%.

    Crude oil markets have gone back and forth during the trading session on Thursday, in a bid to stabilize after a massive fall.

    “The main thing that I want to get across to people is this isn’t political," a trucker said Tuesday.

    This is supposed to explain why Trump "fell in love" with Kim Jong Un and praised other dictators.