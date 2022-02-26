Ukrainian rocket falls near Russian border
Several ballistic missiles landed overnight on the rebel-controlled Amvrosievka village by the Uspenka checkpoint at the Russian border on Saturday, according to residents. (Feb. 26)
Russians captured an airfield located near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv just as the Ukrainian government orders a curfew for civilians.
Ukrainian forces have targeted a Russian airfield near the border, local reports and geolocated social media video and images show.The images and videos show a missile striking a Russian military airfield near the border of Ukraine, but it is unclear who is responsible for the incident, CNN reported.A source in the law enforcement agencies near the airbase told local outlet Komsomolskaya Pravda it was a Ukrainian Tochka-U missile that hit the...
A video widely shared on social media has nothing to do with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Russian troops on Friday reached the outskirts of Kyiv as Ukrainian forces fought back against Russia's military offensive, The New York Times reports.The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that Russian troops had invaded the Obolon district, which is a suburb of the capital city, according to the Times. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Ukrainians during a televised public address that the capital of nearly 3 million people would be...
Elina Ribakova, the Institute of International Finance Deputy Chief Economist, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impacts sanctions on Russia may have on Russian debt markets, sovereign debt holdings, and the state of central banks in currency exchanges.
The Biden administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on dozens of Belarusian individuals and entities in response to Minsk allowing the country to be a staging ground for Russia's invasion into Ukraine.The sanctions target 24 individuals and Belarusian entities largely in the defense sector and financial institutions that have especially close ties to Russia, the Treasury Department said in a statement.The designations announced Thursday build...
ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that reaction from NATO and Western countries to Russia's assault on Ukraine had not been decisive, adding he hoped a NATO summit on Friday would lead to a more determined approach from the alliance. NATO member Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that continued Russian aggression against his country showed that sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West were not enough. Zelenskiy said the world was continuing to observe what was going on in Ukraine after its capital Kyiv and other parts of the country were struck by Russian missiles in the early hours of Friday. Addressing the Russian population in Russian at the end of a televised speech, Zelenskiy said the bombing of Kyiv was reminiscent of Nazi Germany's attacks during World War Two.
Sean Penn, who is in Ukraine filming a documentary about Russia’s invasion, released a statement on Friday night after appearing at a press briefing in the capital of Kyiv on Thursday, where he listened to government officials talk about the crisis. “Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t […]
Putin’s military moves against Ukraine should speed liquefied-natural-gas growth in Europe, particularly in Germany, as an alternative to Russian gas.
President Biden is expected to address the nation over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Omar Villafranca with more.
Vladimir Putin could deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, James Heappey, the armed forces minister, has warned as he ruled out Nato imposing a no-fly zone.
CNN footage from inside Russia shows a TOS-1 heavy flamethrower mounted on a T-72 tank chassis being deployed near Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said Thursday that a platoon of Russian soldiers surrendered to the Ukrainian military, saying they "didn't know that they were brought to Ukraine to kill Ukrainians." At a press briefing, Markarova said, "Just before I came here, we got information from our chief commander that one of the platoons of the 74th motorized brigade from Kemerovo Oblast surrendered." "They didn't know that they were...