Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 85 times in one day, with majority of Russian attacks occurring on Avdiivka front – General Staff report

Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield. Photo: 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi

A total of 85 clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces occurred over the course of 16 January; Russian forces carried out 2 missile strikes and 13 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems 32 times to attack Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 16 January

Quote from the General Staff: "Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out airstrikes on a cluster of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment. Ukraine’s air defence forces intercepted a Russian Kh-59 air-to-surface missile.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a cluster of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, a command post, and an ammunition storage point."

Details: Russia continues to maintain its forces near the Ukrainian border on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts and is conducting sabotage and reconnaissance operations, and shelling Ukrainian settlements from Russian territory.

Russian forces did not undertake assault operations on the Kupiansk and Shakhtarsk fronts.

On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 9 Russian assaults in the vicinity of Terny, Yampolivka and Torske (Donetsk Oblast) and 15 assaults near Makiivka and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and to the north of Hryhorivka and Vesele (Donetsk Oblast).

Ukrainian forces repelled 6 Russian assaults on the Bakhmut front, in the vicinity of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 15 Russian assaults near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove and Avdiivka, and another 15 assaults near Nevelske and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to repel Russian troops in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). Aircraft-supported Russian forces made 16 unsuccessful attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences on this front.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled a Russian assault to the west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), where the Russians unsuccessfully attempted to regain their previously held positions.

Russian forces are also continuing their attempts to push Ukrainian forces out of the positions they had captured on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro river. The Russians made six unsuccessful attempts to assault the Ukrainian positions there over the course of 16 January.

