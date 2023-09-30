Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 44 times over past day – General Staff report

Ukraine’s Defence Forces clashed with Russian occupation forces 44 times over the course of the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 30 September

Quote: "Ukraine’s Defence Forces are on the defensive in Ukraine's east and south, continuing their offensive actions on the Melitopol and Bakhmut fronts, killing Russian soldiers, liberating the temporarily occupied territories step by step, and consolidating their positions."

Details: Forty-four combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

In total, Russian forces launched six missile strikes and 56 airstrikes, and fired 40 times from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and on civilian targets.

Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Private homes and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

In addition, the Russians attacked Ukraine using Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones overnight.

Air strikes were carried out in: Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Pishchane, Senkove and Kopanky (Kharkiv Oblast); Novoselivske and Nevske (Luhansk Oblast); Zarichne, Spirne, Serebrianka, Bohdanivka, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); Novodarivka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka and Orikhiv (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Beryslav and Olhivka (Kherson Oblast).

Over 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces maintain their military presence in the border areas, actively conducting sabotage activities in the border areas to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened fronts, and increasing the density of mine barriers along the state border of Ukraine in Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. On the Bakhmut front, the Russians tried to regain lost ground in the area of Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast, but failed.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk front, the Russians launched 20 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Tonenke, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, and Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast. They also unsuccessfully tried to regain their lost position southwest of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian forces tried to recover their lost position near the settlements of Robotyne and Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but failed.

Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue their offensive actions on the Melitopol front and offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on Russian forces, and exhausting them along the entire contact line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine’s defence forces continue to conduct counter-battery operations, destroy storage points and inflict successful hits on Russia's rear.

During the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force inflicted 11 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, and two strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery targeted three clusters of Russian manpower, two anti-aircraft missile systems, 13 artillery pieces, one Russian ammunition storage point, and a Russian electronic warfare station.

