Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 68 times today – General Staff report

Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian forces 68 times and repelled 10 Russian assaults on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts on Saturday, 21 October.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 21 October

Details: Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s defence forces clashed with Russian forces 68 times. Russian forces carried out four missile strikes and 33 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 24 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

Russia continues to maintain its forces near the Ukrainian border on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, shelling Ukrainian settlements from Russian territory, and is amassing mines and other defensive constructions along the Ukrainian border. Around 10 Ukrainian civilian settlements came under Russian fire, including Starykove and Bilopillia (Sumy Oblast) and Hatyshche and Budarky (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled over 10 Russian assaults near Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Nadiia (Luhansk Oblast). The Russians deployed mortars and artillery to attack around 10 settlements, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka and Pishchane (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled around 10 Russian assaults near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and the Serebrianka forest and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast). Around 15 civilian settlements, including Nevske, Makiivka and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s forces repelled all Russian assaults near Vasiukivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast). Russian aircraft struck areas near Klishchiivka and New-York (Donetsk Oblast). Over 15 civilian settlements came under Russian mortar and artillery fire, including Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian occupation forces carried out unsuccessful aircraft-supported offensive operations near Avdiivka, Keramik, Stepove, Tonenke and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front, with Ukrainian forces repelling a total of around 15 Russian assaults. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Novobakhmutivka and Novokalynove (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces also deployed artillery and mortars to attack more than 15 civilian settlements, including Novokalynove, Stepove, Sieverne and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces successfully repelled more than 20 Russian assaults near Marinka, Krasnohorivka and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces conducted an airstrike near Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). Around 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian fire.

Ukraine’s forces repelled all Russian assaults in the vicinity of Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) on the Shakhtarsk front. Russian aircraft targeted an area near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast). Around 10 civilian settlements, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian assault to the north of Pryiutne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), while the Russians conducted airstrikes near Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). Around 20 civilian settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Burhunka, Mykolaivka, Tiahynka and Ivanivka (Kherson Oblast) on the Kherson front. Sadove, Stanislav and the city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast) also came under Russian fire.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to pursue the offensive on the Melitopol front and to carry out offensive operations on the Bakhmut front. They are inflicting personnel and equipment losses on the Russian forces and wearing them out all along the frontline.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 12 airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck five Russian artillery systems, a radar system, an ammunition storage point, and two clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

