Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 82 times today, with 3 fronts particularly "hot" – General Staff report

On Sunday, 22 October, Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian forces 82 times, repelling the most Russian assaults on the Kupiansk, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 22 October

Details: On 22 October, Russian forces deployed a Kh-59 guided air-to-surface missile, several S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, and three Shahed-136/131 drones to carry out a number of airstrikes and missile strikes on Ukraine. Ukraine’s air defence forces intercepted the Kh-59 guided missile and the three attack drones. Still, a number of civilian facilities in the city of Kostiantynivka (Donetsk Oblast) were hit.

Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s defence forces clashed with Russian forces 82 times. The Russians carried out 10 missile strikes and 36 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 35 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

Russia continues to maintain its forces near the Ukrainian border on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, shelling Ukrainian settlements from Russian territory, and amassing mines and other defensive constructions along the Ukrainian border. Around 10 Ukrainian civilian settlements came under Russian fire, including Bleshnia and Yanzhulivka (Chernihiv Oblast), Stara Huta, Demianivka, Kruzhok and Myropilske (Sumy Oblast) and Pletenivka and Zybine (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 15 Russian assaults near Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast). Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Ivanivka and Kurylivka (Kharkiv Oblast). Russian forces also deployed mortars and artillery to attack around 10 settlements, including Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian assaults near Nadiia (Luhansk Oblast). Russian forces conducted airstrikes near Nadiia and Nevske (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne and Vyimka (Donetsk Oblast). Around 15 civilian settlements, including Nevske, Kreminna and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Novosadove, Torske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s forces repelled all Russian assaults near Bohdanivka, Khromove, Druzhba and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast). Russian aircraft struck areas near Klishchiivka and New-York (Donetsk Oblast). Around 20 civilian settlements came under Russian mortar and artillery fire, including Kalynivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Odradivka and Kurdiumivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian occupation forces carried out unsuccessful aircraft-supported offensive operations near Avdiivka, Keramik, Stepove, Tonenke, Opytne and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front, with Ukrainian forces repelling a total of around 20 Russian assaults. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Orlivka and Novokalynove (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces also deployed artillery and mortars to attack more than 10 civilian settlements, including Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Opytne, Sieverne and Tonenke (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful aircraft-supported assault operations near Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), with Ukrainian forces repelling over 20 Russian assaults. Around 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Oleksandropil, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Katerynivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian fire.

Ukraine’s forces repelled all Russian assaults in the vicinity of Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast) on the Shakhtarsk front. Around 20 civilian settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near Verbove and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), while the Russians conducted an airstrike near Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). Over 15 civilian settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Bilohiria, Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky and Piatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Olhivka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Tokarivka, Poniativka and Barvinok (Kherson Oblast) on the Kherson front. Ivanivka, Stanislav and the city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast) also came under Russian fire.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to pursue the offensive on the Melitopol front and to carry out offensive operations on the Bakhmut front. They are inflicting personnel and equipment losses on the Russian forces and wearing them out all along the frontline.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out seven airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed four Russian artillery systems.

Support UP or become our patron!