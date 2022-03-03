Russia agreed to open "humanitarian corridors" for fleeing civilians: Ukraine official

Dave Lawler
·3 min read

  Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    6th President of Ukraine

In a second round of peace talks near the Ukraine-Belarus border on Thursday, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed to organize humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee, but made no progress toward ending the war, according to a Ukrainian official.

State of play: The talks took place under ominous circumstances. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he'll continue his invasion until Ukraine is "demilitarized." Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky challenged Putin to meet with him directly.

The latest: Mykhailo Podolyak, a member of the Ukrainian delegation and an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, tweeted after the talks that "the results Ukraine needs are not yet achieved," but there was an agreement "for the organization of humanitarian corridors."

  • The Ukrainian side went into the talks calling for humanitarian corridors as well as a ceasefire.

  • Reuters reports that the sides agreed to meet again soon, and the agreement reached Thursday included a "possible temporary cease-fire during evacuations."

  • It's unclear where and when the humanitarian corridors would be established.

In a press conference on Thursday, Zelensky called on Putin to "sit down with me" and negotiate at the head-of-state level, asking: "What are you afraid of?"

  • "It is not that I want to talk with Putin. I think I have to talk with Putin. The world has to talk with Putin because there are no other ways to stop this war," Zelensky said.

A call earlier on Thursday between Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron underscored the remote prospects of a swift diplomatic resolution.

  • Putin stuck by his demands for the "demilitarization and neutrality of Ukraine," which he said would be accomplished "whatever happens," the Kremlin noted. If Kyiv won't cut a deal, Putin added, Russia will only add to its demands.

  • A French official told reporters after the call that it appears "Russia's ambition is indeed to take control of all of Ukraine."

Flashback: A previous round of talks on Monday ended without a breakthrough. Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the Russian side was ready to meet again sooner but believed the Ukrainians were stalling.

  • Zelensky told CNN on Tuesday that the talks would be a waste of time unless the fighting stopped and Russian forces retreated to their positions from before the invasion.

  • But an adviser to Zelensky told Axios the Ukrainian side would push for a partial ceasefire to address the humanitarian disaster.

  • The two delegations greeted each other cordially and shook hands before sitting down for the talks.

Between the lines: Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, told Axios that Putin's demands indicate that he is not currently serious about diplomacy.

  • That will only change if Putin comes under sufficient pressure at home — due to battlefield casualties and economic losses — that he feels continuing the war is more perilous for him than ending it, Haass said.

  • Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) is among those arguing that the U.S. should set out the circumstances under which sanctions would be lifted in order to provide Putin with an off-ramp.

  • Others take a harder line. Radek Sikorski, a Polish politician and chairman of the European Parliament's EU-USA delegation, told Axios the goal of Western sanctions should now be regime change in Moscow.

The big picture: Outside of the negotiating room, every indication is that this war will continue to escalate. Russia is bombarding Ukrainian cities while Ukrainian officials vow to fight on until victory.

  • If diplomacy fails, this war could continue until the end of Ukrainian independence or the end of Vladimir Putin's regime.

  • The path to either outcome would likely be long and incredibly destructive. But at present, no other outcome looks particularly likely.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details throughout.

  • UNESCO fears Ukraine harm as Russian culture backlash grows

    An Amsterdam museum said Thursday it has cut its close links to the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg and UNESCO warned of damage to Ukraine's cultural heritage, as international cultural institutions stepped up their condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Hermitage Amsterdam said it has long distanced itself from politics in Russia under President Vladimir Putin as it built close ties with the Hermitage, giving the Amsterdam museum “access to one of the world’s most famous art collections, which we could draw from” for exhibitions.

  • Anna Netrebko out of Met Opera over her support of Putin

    Soprano Anna Netrebko withdrew from her future engagements at the Metropolitan Opera rather than repudiate her support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, costing the company one of its top singers and best box-office draws. “It is a great artistic loss for the Met and for opera,” Met General Manager Peter Gelb said in a statement Thursday. “Anna is one of the greatest singers in Met history, but with Putin killing innocent victims in Ukraine, there was no way forward.”

  • Zelensky says he has 'to talk with Putin' to end war

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said he has to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine."It's not about I want to talk with Putin, I think I have to talk with Putin," Zelensky told reporters. "The world has to talk with Putin because there are no other ways to stop this war."Zelensky's comments came on the eighth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began last week when Putin ordered what he...

  • 500,000 children have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion began, UNICEF says

    At least half a million children have become refugees in the week since Russia began its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, according to UNICEF data released on Thursday.The big picture: UNICEF warned that the the humanitarian crisis could soon become "one of Europe’s largest refugee crises since the Second World War." Overall, more than 1 million people have fled Ukraine in the last week, according to the UN refugee agency. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Canada strips Russia, Belarus of trade status in latest sanctions salvo

    A new 35 percent tariff will be applied to all exports from the two countries.

  • Ukraine energy giant tells world 'don't buy Russian oil'

    The boss of Ukraine's largest energy firm, Naftogaz, says Russian sanctions should be stronger.

  • Pelosi backs ban on Russian oil imports

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday threw her weight behind the growing push to ban imports of oil and gas from Russia as a next-level punishment for President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.The Biden administration has already adopted a series of tough sanctions on Moscow in an effort to end Russia's siege, which entered its eighth day on Thursday. But the U.S. exempted gas and oil, which provides a significant percentage of the...

  • Live coverage - Russian push for Ukrainian cities accelerates

    Russian forces pressed their attacks on crowded Ukrainian cities on Wednesday after President Biden's warned during his State of the Union address that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't stop with one country if he doesn't "pay a price."Russia claimed that its forces control the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, but that could not be immediately verifiedRead The Hill's complete coverage below:Seven Russian banks booted from SWIFT9:05 p....

  • 16,000 foreigners have volunteered to fight for Ukraine during Russian invasion, Zelensky says

    16,000 foreigners have volunteered to fight for Ukraine during Russian invasion, Zelensky says

  • Putin ‘doesn’t care’ about sanctions because he believes Russians ‘can suffer’, says defence secretary

    Ben Wallace was told Russian people ‘could suffer greater than Europeans’ during trip to Moscow

  • Zelenskyy’s Sitcom ‘Servant of the People’ Sees Spike in Worldwide Sales – but U.S. Rights Up for Grabs

    Major broadcasters across the globe have recently licensed the show

  • Ukrainian couple get married in bomb shelter as Russian war rages outside

    Even in the middle of war, resilient Ukrainians show that life goes on

  • Russian Forces Seize Key Ukrainian Port, Pressure Others

    Ukrainian media reports said Russian troops had entered the southern city of Enerhodar, a major energy hub on the Dnieper River.

  • Zelensky appeals to Putin for meeting: ‘I don’t bite,’ says the Ukraine president

    Not at 30 meters, specifies Zelensky, in apparent taunt of the extreme social distancing practiced at the Russian autocrat's recent meetings.

  • Ukrainian cyber group to launch guerrilla warfare on Russian power grid

    Russian foreign ministry says its embassies were under cyberattack by ‘cyber terrorists from Ukraine’

  • Tucker Carlson called out for demanding Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score

    Tucker Carlson took heat Wednesday night after a segment aired on Tucker Carlson Tonight in which Carlson questioned the academic credentials of President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. This came just days after he attacked her very nomination, saying she would humiliate the Supreme Court and make the U.S. look like Rwanda. Carlson never had such questions about any of former President Trump’s three nominees, all of whom are white. But for Jackson, Carlson wanted to know what she got on the Law School Admission Test, otherwise known as LSAT. “So is Ketanji Brown Jackson, that even Joe Biden has trouble pronouncing, one of our top legal minds in the entire country? Certainly hope so. Biden’s right, appointing her is one of his gravest constitutional duties,” Carlson said. “So it might be time for Joe Biden to let us know what Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score was. How’d she do on the LSATs? Why wouldn’t he tell us that? That would settle the question conclusively as to whether she’s a once-in-a-generation legal talent. It would seem like American’s in a democracy have a right to know that and much more before giving her a lifetime appointment, but we didn’t hear that.” Twitter took Carlson to task, with many people calling him racist. But DNC chair Jaime Harrison took it upon himself to answer Carlson’s questions about Jackson’s academic prowess. Harrison pointed out that Jackson graduated Magna Cum Laude from Harvard, Cum Laude from Harvard Law and was the editor of the Harvard Law Review.

  • Pelosi calls for ban on oil from Russia: ‘I’m all for that’

    Comes also as many are concerned about rising gas prices in the United States.

  • Chilean Patagonia remains a wild, natural treasure

    More than 30 years after an American billionaire began acquiring land in South America for conservation, the land remains a natural treasure.

  • Russia's Navalny calls Putin insane and urges anti-war protests

    LONDON (Reuters) -Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has called on Russians to stage daily protests against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, depicting President Vladimir Putin as an "obviously insane tsar." Navalny called for protests across the country and abroad to signal that not all Russians support the war and show solidarity with the thousands of people detained in anti-war protests in Russia since last week's invasion. Navalny said Russia wanted to be a nation of peace but few people would call it that now.

  • Channel 4 to air Volodymyr Zelenskyy comedy show

    The broadcaster will air the comedy series which stars the Ukrainian President this Sunday.