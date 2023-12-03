Ukrainian saboteurs reportedly poison 35 Russian soldiers in Crimea, 24 die

Two saboteurs poisoned 35 Russian soldiers in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Simferopol, in Crimea, NGO project Information Resistance reported on Dec. 2, citing Russian Telegram news channels.

Twenty-four of the Russian soldiers died from the poison, while 11 more are currently in hospital.

"According to the report, the girls treated the Russian invaders to food and vodka with arsenic and strychnine," the Information Resistance said.

The NGO also published a screenshot of a message from the pro-Russian Kremlevskaya Tabakerka Telegram channel, which describes the incident, citing sources from the Russian military.

"Two cute girls came to the checkpoint of the military unit and introduced themselves as locals," the Telegram channel quoted its source as saying.

“They brought seven bottles of vodka and some snacks: fish, sausage, bread, cheese. They told the guards that they wanted to thank our guys for everything, for protecting them. The guys took the vodka and food, drank with their colleagues and ate. And many of them got poisoned.”

The women who poisoned the Russian military have not been found, and the Russians are investigating whether this is related to the recent poisoning of FSB officers in Melitopol.

Local sources reported on Nov. 21 that the Russian military in the temporarily occupied Melitopol were poisoned by food from a local restaurant. Some of the Russian soldiers died. According to the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, the Russians tried to find the courier who delivered the food, but failed.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine