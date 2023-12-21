Ukrainian scheme to evade conscription uncovered by State Bureau of Investigations

Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations (DBR) has uncovered an illegal scheme aimed at evading conscription, orchestrated by the head of one of the district territorial recruitment centers in Zaporizhzhia on Dec. 20, the DBR said in a statement.

The head of the recruitment center and three accomplices have been offering draftees an all-inclusive "service package" to secure exemption from military duty, the Bureau stated.

DBR findings show that these evaders were strategically registered within the same district as the military enlistment office. Subsequently, they were meticulously documented and supplied with forged medical records to sail through the mandatory health examination, securing their release from military service.

Between 2022 and 2023, 300 individuals successfully evaded conscription using this illicit method, forking over $2,000 to $3,000 per person for the dubious "services."DBR officials have raided the homes and workplaces of the implicated suspects, the Bureau added.

Criminal proceedings as a result of the investigation are now underway – the suspects will likely be charged with draft dodging during martial law, which can carry a maximum sentence of ten years imprisonment.

