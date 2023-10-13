Ukrainian Security Service detains plant director who sold equipment for Russian military bases

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine have detained the head of a Dnipro city reinforcing steel production plant which was selling strategically important components for water supply systems for critical and military infrastructures to the Russians.

Source: press service of the SSU and the Prosecutor’s General Office

Quote: "The participants of the scheme were secretly sending to the aggressor state wholesale batches of pipe fittings (rotary shutters) for regulating the flow in the engineering networks.

This product was needed first and foremost for equipping military bases and temporary dislocation points of the occupying groupings in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The SSU added that over the course of 2022, the dealers have illegally exported several batches of pipe components worth over UAH 2 million (about US$55,000) to Russia.

"The head of the specialised plant in the city of Dnipro and his subordinate were involved in the organisation of illegal activity.

After the beginning of the full-scale invasion they got in touch with their Russian clients and jointly worked out a system for illegal export of sanctioned goods to Russia," the SSU revealed.

The persons of interest involved several companies in the Middle East that they controlled and that procured the production of the Dnipro plant allegedly for their own needs but transferred the Ukrainian equipment to Russia right after receiving it.

During the searches at the plant and in the homes of the detainees, computers, mobile phones, accounting documents and rough notes were found.

The Prosecutor General’s Office added that the head of the plant and his accomplice were served with a notice of suspicion of assisting the aggressor state (Article 111-2.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Among the main goods supplied to the Russians were sets of Du1200 rotary shutters, which were used during construction, including that of the hydroelectric facilities in Russia.

At the moment, the restriction measure of keeping the suspects in custody was chosen. They face 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





