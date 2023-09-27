Ukrainian Security Service detains Russian agents who adjust fire of Russian missile attack on Kyiv on 21 September

The Security Service detained two Russian agents who adjusted the fire of a Russian missile attack on Kyiv on 21 September 2023.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Quote: "Cyber specialists of the Security Service detained two Russian agents who adjusted the fire of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv on the night of 21 September 2023.

It is established that the detainees sent the Russians coordinates for a strike on the city on the eve of this date.

The main targets of the Russian attack were the capital's crucial facilities, including power generating facilities."

Details: The SSU reports that the two citizens who worked for the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (known as GRU) were helping to direct Russian missiles towards Kyiv.

Photo: SSU

They came to the attention of Russia's military intelligence because of their anti-Ukrainian posts on social media, which were distributed after the start of the aggressor's full-scale invasion.

A representative of Russian defence intelligence remotely recruited both men and set them the task of collecting intelligence on the territory of Kyiv.

On the instructions of Russian secret services, they tracked the locations and movements of Ukraine’s Defence Forces in the capital district.

Malefactors recorded points of deployment of Ukrainian defenders and questioned their friends for necessary information under the guise of everyday conversations.

In addition, the agents sent their Russian handler photos and geolocations of strategically important energy infrastructure facilities.

The malefactors received money from the Russian Federation for each completed task, which was transferred to their bank cards from anonymous payers.

A conversation between a malefactor and a representative of Russian defence intelligence

PHOTO: SSU

A conversation between a malefactor and a representative of Russian defence intelligence

PHOTO: SSU

Now, SSU investigators have served both detainees with a notice of suspicion under Art. 28.2 and Art. 111.2 of the Criminal Code (high treason committed by prior agreement by a group of persons under martial law).

The malefactors are in custody. They face life imprisonment.

Note:

On 21 September, air defence was responding and explosions were heard in the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Rivne, as well as Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi and Lviv oblasts. The Russian occupiers launched a large-scale missile attack.

On the night of 21 September, Russia launched 43 missiles on the peaceful cities of Ukraine.

On 21 September, Defence Forces shot down 36 Russian cruise missiles out of the 43 launched from 10 Tu-95Ms strategic aircraft from the area west of Engels.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!