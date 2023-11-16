Ukrainian Security Service serves notice of suspicion on Russian Minister of Energy

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has served a notice of suspicion on Nikolay Shulginov, Russian Energy Minister who contributed to the connection of Russian military bases to power plants in Kherson Oblast.

Source: SSU on Telegram

"The Security Service has collected evidence on the sanctioned Nikolay Shulginov, Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation, who is involved in waging Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine," the report says.

According to the investigation, the official assists the highest military and political leadership of the Russian Federation in providing electricity to the occupation groups.

"To do this, in July 2022, Shulginov arrived in temporarily occupied Crimea, where he announced the 'connection' of the peninsula's power system to the captured power plants in left-bank Kherson Oblast. According to the plan of the Russian official, the corresponding high-voltage power lines operate in the directions Kakhovka – Dzhankoi and Kakhovka – Ostrovska."

The Ukrainian special service specifies that in this way, the minister provides energy supply to military units and Russian occupation administrations based in the temporarily occupied territory in the south of Ukraine. In addition, Shulginov performs tasks to connect the captured Ukrainian energy facilities to the unified energy system of the aggressor country.

Based on the collected evidence, SSU investigators served Shulginov with a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Article 110.2 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) and Article 332-1.1-2 (violation of the procedure for entering and leaving the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine). Since the perpetrator is on the territory of the Russian Federation, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for crimes against the Ukrainian state.

