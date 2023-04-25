Ukrainian servicemen show footage of battles for "road of life" to Bakhmut

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade showed footage of Ukrainian defenders killing Russian occupiers in a battle for the only remaining asphalt road to the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade on Telegram

Quote: "The battle for the remaining road. The goal is to assault the enemy and take control over the ‘road of life.’ It is the only remaining asphalt road to the city of Bakhmut.

The circumstances of the attack are an intense section of the front; the enemy is jamming connections, the battles happen in wet trenches. [The mission – ed.] is carried out by the 1st Battalion of the 3rd Assault Brigade."

Details: The video shows chilling details of the operation performed by the soldiers of the 1st Battalion of the brigade. Risking their life, the defenders attack the Russian forces with assault rifles and grenades.

