Ukraine shuts schools as coronavirus death toll hits new record

Hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kyiv
Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets
·2 min read

(Fixes headline)

By Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine shut schools in coronavirus hotspots on Friday and announced a requirement for vaccine certificates or negative tests to access public transport in the capital, after COVID-19 deaths hit a record high.

Schools in the capital Kyiv were ordered to close for a two-week holiday. In other "red zone" areas of high infection, schools would be permitted to reopen only if all teachers are vaccinated.

One of Europe's poorest countries, Ukraine fell behind in the race for vaccine supplies this year and so far only 6.8 million in a population of 41 million are fully vaccinated.

Infections have soared after a lull in the summer. Official data showed a record 614 new deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, up from 546 on Thursday.

Countries in Eastern Europe, including both former Soviet states and ex-communist members of the EU, have many of the continent's lowest vaccination rates. Several have experienced record-setting waves of infection, with some of the highest death rates in the world in recent days.

In a bid to combat vaccine hesitancy, Ukraine has made vaccinations compulsory for some government employees such as teachers. The unvaccinated face restrictions on access to restaurants, sports and other public events.

"I will make unpopular decisions to protect the lives of Ukrainians," Health Minister Viktor Lyashko told parliament. "We must do what is expected of us today - to convince people to vaccinate."

Ukraine has received around 25 million doses and expects an additional 16 million by the end of the year, Lyashko said. The government has also secured additional oxygen supplies from neighbouring Poland, Lyashko said.

Additional vaccination centres have been rolled out, including at railway stations.

The western city of Lviv has announced more curbs are likely there. Parliament could make vaccinations compulsory for lawmakers wishing to enter the building.

Ukraine's tally of infections in the pandemic stands at 2.72

million, with 63,003 deaths.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Matthias Williams, Peter Graff)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Queues for COVID vaccines in Ukraine as cases, deaths hit record

    KYIV (Reuters) -People in Ukraine's capital Kyiv queued in their hundreds for COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday after a surge in daily cases and related deaths past previous highs led authorities to tighten pandemic restrictions. Some 22,415 new infections were registered over the 24 hours to Thursday, exceeding the previous record of 20,341 on April 3. Coronavirus cases among Ukraine's population of 41 million have been climbing for weeks, prompting the government to tighten curbs last month.

  • Russian COVID deaths hit 4th straight record a week before new curbs

    Russia reported a fourth straight daily record of COVID-19 deaths on Friday, with still a week to go before the start of a nationwide workplace shutdown ordered by President Vladimir Putin to try to curb a rise in infections. Authorities said 1,064 people had died in the previous 24 hours, with new infections hitting a second successive daily record at 37,141. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin's decision to declare the period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 as "non-working days" would provide an opportunity to break the chain of infections, but described the situation as "extremely difficult".

  • Britain in talks to sell arms to Ukraine for first time

    Britain could sell missiles to Ukraine for the first time after it emerged on Wednesday night that the two countries were discussing the supply of arms.

  • Ukraine hits all-time death record amid vaccine hesitancy

    Coronavirus infections and deaths in Ukraine surged to all-time highs Thursday amid a laggard pace of vaccination, with overall inoculations among the lowest in Europe. Ukrainian authorities reported 22,415 new confirmed infections and 546 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest numbers since the start of the pandemic. Authorities have blamed a spike in infections on a slow pace of vaccination in the nation of 41 million.

  • Moscow says NATO's new Russia plan shows it was right to cut ties

    The Kremlin said on Friday that NATO's adoption of a new Russia-focused strategy confirmed that Moscow's decision to sever ties with the bloc had been correct. NATO defence ministers agreed a new master plan this week to defend against any potential Russian attack on multiple fronts, reaffirming the alliance's core goal of deterring Moscow despite a growing focus on China. Days earlier, Russia cut relations by shutting its diplomatic mission to NATO and the alliance's mission in Moscow after NATO expelled eight Russians accused of spying.

  • Florida COVID update: 465 more deaths added to state tally; most died in the last month

    Florida on Thursday reported 465 more deaths and 2,262 additional COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

  • Russia's Putin hosts Israeli PM Bennett

    Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope on Friday that new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett would continue in the footsteps of his predecessor in maintaining close and “trusting" relations with his country. Welcoming Bennett at the start of their first meeting in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi, Putin hailed Russian-Israeli ties as “unique,” saying that “our dialogue, our relations rely on a very deep connection between our peoples.” Putin kept close personal ties with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has repeatedly visited Russia.

  • In corporate crackdown, U.S. SEC takes aim at executive pay

    The new Democratic leadership of the U.S. securities watchdog has a message for Corporate America's highly paid executives: if your company screws up, your pay is at risk. Clawing back compensation is shaping up to be a key part of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) agenda as it cracks down on corporate misconduct, raising the stakes for thousands of executives who could potentially lose millions of dollars in bonuses and stock sale profits. "Clawbacks can be an important factor in accountability," said John Coffee, a professor at Columbia University Law School.

  • Jury to begin deliberations in ex-Giuliani associate's U.S. campaign finance case

    A jury is expected to begin deliberating on Friday in the case of Lev Parnas, a former Rudy Giuliani associate who is accused of violating U.S. campaign finance laws by concealing the source of donations to politicians. Parnas is accused of using funds from Russian businessman Andrey Muraviev to contribute to U.S. candidates in various state and federal elections. Prosecutors say Parnas, a Ukraine-born U.S. citizen, was trying to obtain licenses to operate cannabis companies.

  • Campaigners stage climate protests across continents

    Environmental campaigners staged protests on several continents Friday to press their demands for more government action to curb global warming ahead of the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow. Protesters rallied in Uganda, Bangladesh, India and Germany to call for measures that prevent dangerous levels of warming and take account of the plight of the world's poorest, who are particularly hard-hit by climate change. Thousands of mostly young people rallied at Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate, with many carrying banners calling on the next German government to place greater emphasis on tackling climate change.

  • Tech Tent: The world in 2031

    How the metaverse, energy tech and AI might influence how we live in years to come.

  • A Trainer Explains How to Build Your Chest Using Nothing But Pushups

    YouTuber and fitness entrepreneur Jeremy Ethier explains how using just pushup variations with no weights or equipment can help boost your chest gains.

  • Queen Elizabeth II back at castle following hospital visit

    Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was back at Windsor Castle on Friday and in good spirits after revelations that she spent the night in a London hospital earlier this week. Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old British monarch went to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Wednesday for “preliminary investigations.”

  • Matt Gaetz’s Fundraising Craters as He Finally Shuns Spotlight

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyAs Rep. Matt Gaetz gears up for potential charges to drop, the Florida Republican has gotten much quieter, with fewer cable appearances and campaign events—and that decision is manifesting itself in one distinct way: fundraising.Contributions to Gaetz’s campaign committee, Friends of Matt Gaetz, have cratered, with the congressman posting a $100,000 net loss on the quarter after donations fell off by well more than half.In the latest

  • Piedmont Airlines flight attendants vote to authorize strike

    Flight attendants for an American Airlines subsidiary with a base in Philadelphia voted to authorize a strike Thursday. Driving the news: Members of the union representing flight attendants for American Eagle carrier Piedmont Airlines picketed outside Philadelphia Airport (PHL) following the vote, according to the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA. Why it matters: AFA's strike strategy "could affect the entire system or a single flight," the union said in a news release. "Even the disruption

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    A key measure of coronavirus infections in Germany rose sharply over the past week, figures showed on Friday, raising the prospect of tougher restrictions as winter approaches. The seven-day incidence rate of cases - which has been used to decide COVID-19 curbs - jumped more than 26 points in a week, the Robert Koch Institute responsible for disease control said. A nationwide state of emergency is set to lapse on Nov. 25, meaning restrictions will automatically expire then unless extended by parliamentary vote.

  • TIMELINE-Major accidents on movie sets

    Hollywood has a long history of on-set accidents, from prop guns to car crashes and chariot races. 1959 - An accident occurs during the filming of the chariot race in the Hollywood epic "Ben-Hur", starring Charlton Heston, in which a stunt man is injured. 1993 - Brandon Lee, son of late martial artist and actor Bruce Lee, is shot in the abdomen with improperly-made dummy rounds on the set of "The Crow".

  • SPAC tied to Trump's new social media deal extends rally

    Digital World Acquisition Corp's shares surged about 60% to $71.35, with more than 3.8 million shares changing hands by 6:30 a.m. ET, compared with its 10-day moving average volume of 145,766 shares. The stock soared nearly five times in value in the previous session on the news that Digital World would merge with Trump's media company to create a social media app called TRUTH Social. Data from brokerage Fidelity showed Digital World was the most traded stock on its platform on Thursday, with buy orders outnumbering sell 1.4-to-1.

  • Two Days After Mandate Went Into Effect, The Vaccination Status Of Thousands Of City Employees Remains Unknown

    Baltimore's vaccine mandate for all city employees went into effect this week. Employees are required to show proof of vaccination or conduct weekly COVID-19 testing.

  • Cheney dismisses Greene with 'space laser' quip during confrontation on House floor

    Marjorie Taylor Greene and Liz Cheney, two Republicans who are miles apart in terms of ideology and political style, got in a heated spat on the House floor Thursday afternoon.