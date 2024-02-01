Ukrainian sniper hits targets at incredible 2680 meters distance

A Ukrainian Armed Forces sniper took down Russian troops from an impressive distance of 2680 meters, Ground Forces commander Oleksandr Syrskyi showed a video on Telegram on Feb. 1.

The “Ghosts of Bakhmut” are operating near the town of Ivanivske, Donetsk Oblast, said Syrskyi.

Two enemies were eliminated due to the high-quality work of the Ukrainian soldiers, he said.

Russia has lost approximately 386,230 military personnel since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with an additional 1,000 in the past day, said the General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine