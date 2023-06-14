Ukrainian snipers showcased eliminating Russian invaders near Bakhmut – stunning video

Ukrainian snipers destroy the invaders

There will surely be more at the end of this war, perhaps from Bakhmut, if this video shared by Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, on Telegram June 14 is any indication.

Read also: Live Updates & Analysis — Ukrainian counteroffensive gains ground on 3 fronts

"The Ground Forces' snipers eliminate Russians in Bakhmut direction with accurate shots," he captioned the video.

A sniper is seen scoping the occupiers and shooting them clean in the video.

Ukrainian Armed Forces are advancing and the enemy is losing ground on the flanks, Syrskyi reported the day before.

The Ukrainian military has succeeded in the Berdyansk, Bakhmut, and Toretsk areas amid the ongoing counteroffensive with several hundred meters of advance in all three directions, Ukrainian General Staff said on June 13.

A total of 680 Russian occupiers were killed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

Read also: Russia changes tactics in Bakhmut, looks to go back on offensive – General Syrskyi

Total Russian losses in the full-scale war against Ukraine have surpassed 217,000 of soldiers.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine