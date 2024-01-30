Ukrainian SOF burned to the ground enemy IFV that tried to engage UAV operators – video

During night reconnaissance, operators from one of the Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SSO) units identified a Russian IFV on the left bank of Kherson, actively “hunting” Ukrainian troops, SSO reported on Telegram the same day.

Immediate fire was delivered on the enemy target using strike drones.

As a result, the enemy’s BMP was completely destroyed, and Ukrainian pilots continued their mission to eliminate occupiers on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine