Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces landed a precision blow using a HIMARS system on a Russian Grad multiple rocket launcher and an ammunition depot, the SOF reported on Telegram on Dec. 20.

While conducting reconnaissance on the southern front, operators of the 73rd Marine Center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces discovered an enemy BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher system and a field ammunition depot.

The SOF operators coordinated closely with artillery units to direct precise HIMARS strikes against enemy targets they had identified.

As a result of the strike, the enemy ammunition depot and a BM-21 Grad system were wiped out.

The Ukrainian army’s Special Operations Forces, together with the Marines and the Security Service of Ukraine, earlier destroyed a Russian Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system on the east bank of Kherson Oblast.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine