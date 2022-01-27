Ukrainian soldier detained after 5 shot dead at military plant
The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of Thursday at the Pivdenmash missile factory in the central city of Dnipro.
The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of Thursday at the Pivdenmash missile factory in the central city of Dnipro.
A law professor on the panel tried to argue it would be unconstitutional for President Biden to pick a Black woman under a pledge for any other job.
Ukraine's military is stronger than when Russia invaded Crimea in 2014 but still won't be able to hold off another Russian attack, experts say.
One told the extremist lawmaker that she's an "embarrassment to the state of Georgia."
In a new filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James claims Trump filed a lawsuit only so he could wriggle his way out of taking a deposition.
The former president's son received a quick reminder about his father.
Lt-Col Damiba took power in Burkina Faso just three weeks after his 41st birthday - what else do we know?
The F-35 is the US military's most advanced stealth jet, and China could learn a lot about it if they were to get their hands on the wreckage.
University of California professor Barbara Walter said she'd have had a vastly different response to Donald Trump supporters' comments just a decade ago.
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. delivered a written response to Russia on the crisis in Ukraine, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying it sets out “a serious diplomatic path forward” even though it rejected some of the Kremlin’s key demands. The NATO military alliance confirmed soon after that it provided its own document striking similar themes.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStoc
The Fox News personalities clashed over a Republican spot questioning the president's ability to lead.
"People decide to have families and become parents, that's something they need to consider when they make that choice," the Wisconsin senator said.
Top Republicans on Monday made a push to accelerate Washington’s proposed sale of 250 M1A2 Abrams tanks to NATO-ally Poland, which has been pending since last summer, in light of the escalating crisis with Russia.
Trump got just five bids for her signed hat, watercolor, and NFT. They sold for the equivalent of $162,144, far below her $250,000 guide price.
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics
"Democrats need to focus on the struggling working class, not giving more tax breaks to the wealthy," Sanders said. Other Democrats said not so fast.
Janos Kummer/Getty ImagesWith Russian troops steadily massing on the Ukraine border and a looming threat of an invasion that the White House described as “imminent,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson would have you look the other way. During the episode of his Monday show, Carlson pondered: “Why is it disloyal to side with Russia but loyal to side with Ukraine?” Three years earlier, Carlson admitted that he is rooting for Russia in its conflict with Ukraine. He said, in part: “Why do I care… what is
When I was a journalist for The Times (London) in Moscow in December 1992, I saw a print-out of a speech by the then Russian foreign minister, Andrei Kozyrev, warning that if the West continued to attack vital Russian interests and ignore Russian protests, there would one day be a dangerous backlash. As he stated in his speech, his anxiety about Western behavior was rooted in fear that the resulting backlash would destroy liberalism in Russia and Russian co-operation with the West. The point about this history is that the existing crisis with Russia has origins that go far beyond Putin.
Donald Trump and his allies are bracing for a flurry of legal challenges this year. Here are the big cases to put on your radar.
One of three Philippine election commissioners handling petitions to disqualify late dictator Ferdinand Marcos’ son from the May presidential polls said Thursday that she voted in favor of the petitions and suspected there were efforts to nullify her vote against the leading candidate criticized by human rights groups. Commissioner Rowena Guanzon said she voted to uphold the petitions, which sought Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s disqualification from the race because of a previous tax conviction.