A Ukrainian soldier wondered if the Russians advancing on Bakhmut are on drugs: 'Otherwise, how can they go to certain death?'

274
Kenneth Niemeyer
·3 min read
Ukrainian servicemen are seen along the frontline south of Bakhmut in the town of Toretsk, Ukraine on March 17, 2023.
Ukrainian servicemen are seen along the frontline south of Bakhmut in the town of Toretsk, Ukraine on March 17, 2023.Anadolu Agency/GettyImages

  • A Ukrainian soldier said troops from Russia's Wagner Group in Bakhmut seem like they are on drugs.

  • No evidence has emerged to show that Russia or the Wagner Group provide their troops with drugs.

  • Ukrainian soldiers have previously claimed that Russian troops seemed like "zombies."

A Ukrainian soldier fighting in Bakhmut told The New York Times that his unit has sometimes wondered if fighters belonging to Russia's infamous Wagner Group are on drugs.

While there's no evidence of that, it's not the first time Ukrainians have wondered aloud that the behavior of some Russian soldiers could be medically induced.

The Wagner Group is a powerful Russian paramilitary unit that has emerged as a key ally in Russia's advance inside Ukraine. The group once sparked controversy when it offered convicted Russian prisoners freedom in return for fighting. Fighters from the Wagner group are notorious for storming frontline positions and enduring severe casualties.

A retired US Marine estimated that the average life expectancy of a Wagner soldier on the frontlines in eastern Ukraine is just four hours. And a 48-year-old prison inmate who exchanged his freedom to serve in Russia's Wagner Group told the Wall Street Journal earlier this month that the group only trained him for three weeks and that he expected to die on his first mission.

It's the kind of behavior that soldiers from Ukraine's Third Assault Brigade, which is now fighting the Wagner Group in the key eastern city of Bakhmut, believe could be the result of taking drugs. The unit's media officer told The New York Times that 10 to 15 Wagner fighters were advancing on their position, to their almost certain deaths, every day during the first month of fighting.

"They are killed and they come again," he told The Times. "Our guys are wondering if they are on drugs. Otherwise, how can they go to certain death, stepping over the rotting corpses of their colleagues? You can go mad a bit."

Ukrainians earlier speculated that Russian soldiers were taking drugs in November as winter began to make the fighting ever more miserable, telling AFP that Russian soldiers seemed like "zombies."

"You shoot them and more come constantly," one soldier said, according to AFP.

Another Ukrainian soldier told CNN in February that advancing Russian forces looked like a "zombie movie" as they climbed over "the corpses of their friends."

"It looks like it's very, very likely that they are getting some drugs before attack," the soldier told CNN.

While there's no evidence that fighters from the Wagner Group are taking drugs, there is a long history of drug-taking in conflict.

During World War II, Nazi Germany administered amphetamines, which were touted as a "miracle product," according to TIME. Nazi soldiers took the drugs to increase their alertness and vigilance, according to the outlet.

Also during World War II, Russia's Ministry of Defense gave every Russian soldier on the frontline a 100-gram ration of vodka called the commissar's ration, according to a report from Macalester College.

And in World War 1, according to the BBC, cocaine and heroin use was common among soldiers. Department stores even sold kits for taking the drugs, which were marketed as a nice present for those fighting on the frontline.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine still able to resupply troops in battered Bakhmut, says army

    Ukrainian forces outside the battered eastern city of Bakhmut are managing to keep Russian units at bay so ammunition, food, equipment and medicines can be delivered to defenders, the army said on Saturday. And in the latest claim to have inflicted heavy casualties, Kyiv said its troops had killed 193 Russians and injured 199 others during the course of fighting on Friday. Russia has made the capture of Bakhmut a priority in its strategy to take control of Ukraine's eastern Donbas industrial region.

  • Russia's private Wagner army targets 30,000 new recruits by mid-May - group founder

    He said in an audio message on Telegram that Wagner recruitment centres, which he said last week had opened in 42 Russian cities, were hiring on average 500-800 people a day. Prigozhin's men have sustained heavy losses while leading Russian efforts to capture the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which has held out since last summer in the longest and bloodiest battle of the year-long war. In January, the United States assessed that Wagner had about 50,000 fighters in Ukraine, including 40,000 convicts Prigozhin had recruited from Russian prisons with a promise of a free pardon if they survived six months.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns Against Donald Trump’s Protest Demands

    GAELEN MORSERep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) cautioned MAGA-diehards who plan to protest against Donald Trump’s possible indictment after the former president repeatedly called on his supporters to take to the streets.In a rare move, the MAGA-loving congresswomen split from Trump’s call for nationwide protests, worried that such events could be hijacked and turn violent.“There are a lot of concerns about protests because of people like Ray Epps and Scaffold Commander,” Greene told The Daily Be

  • Sen. Mark Kelly flew with Russian pilots in the Navy and with NASA, and he said the Russian fighter jet running into a US drone shows 'how incompetent they are'

    Sen. Mark Kelly, a former Navy combat pilot, compared the drone incident to the "incompetence that we see on the battle field every day in Ukraine."

  • Miami Beach sets spring break curfew after 2 fatal shootings

    Miami Beach officials imposed a curfew beginning Sunday night during spring break after two fatal shootings and rowdy, chaotic crowds that police have had difficulty controlling. The city said in a news release the curfew would be from 11:59 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday, with an additional curfew likely to be put in place Thursday through next Monday, March 27. The curfew mainly affects South Beach, the most popular party location for spring breakers.

  • Mormon Church gives water to boost imperiled Great Salt Lake

    Remarks from Bishop Christopher Waddell at the University of Utah on Friday underscored how the church — one of the biggest land and water rights holders in the western United States — is expanding its role in conservation and looking for solutions “that protect the future for all God's children.” “Our ability to be wise stewards of the earth is dependent on our understanding of the natural resources we have been blessed with,” the high-ranking church official said at a symposium on the future of the Great Salt Lake at the University of Utah’s S.J. Quinney College of Law.

  • A Sandwich Shop, a Tent City and an American Crisis

    PHOENIX — He had been coming into work at the same sandwich shop every weekday morning for the past four decades, but now Joe Faillace, 69, pulled up to Old Station Subs with no idea what to expect. He parked on a street lined with three dozen tents, grabbed his Mace and unlocked the door to his restaurant. He picked up the phone and dialed his wife and business partner, Debbie Faillace, 60. “All clear,” he said. “Everything looks good.” “You’re sure? No issues?” she asked. “What’s going on with

  • Sununu rips Trump, DeSantis on Ukraine aid

    New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) criticized fellow Republicans, including former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, for their increasingly isolationist views on the war in Ukraine, writing in an op-ed that opposing U.S. aid “is not a viable foreign policy.” “Simply opposing aid to Ukraine because President Biden supports it is not a…

  • Ben Affleck and Matt Damon on working together in their 50s: 'You can see the end of the tunnel!'

    The lifelong friends looked back at the things they've learned as they navigate their 50s.

  • Inside the Payoff to a Porn Star That Could Lead to Trump’s Indictment

    At the time, it all was more tawdry than momentous. A reality star invited a porn actress half his age to a hotel room after a round in a celebrity golf tournament. She arrived in a spangly gold dress and strappy heels. He promised to put her on television and then, she says, they slept together. Yet the chain of events flowing from the 2006 encounter that the adult film star, Stormy Daniels, has said she had with the television personality, Donald Trump, has led to the brink of a historic devel

  • Frozen Fruit Recalled at Costco and Trader Joe's Stores Due to Risk of Hepatitis A Outbreak

    Scene Fruit Company has recalled its frozen organic strawberries from Costco and other food brands as well as its frozen organic tropical blend from Trader Joe's

  • Russia Signals It Will Take More Ukrainian Children, a Crime in Progress

    KYIV, Ukraine — Russia’s abduction and deportation of Ukraine’s children since its invasion of the country was so well-documented and terrifying that when Russian forces prepared to withdraw from the southern city of Kherson last fall, doctors at a hospital there hurriedly hid babies and falsified their records. When Russian soldiers arrived, the staff at Kherson Regional Hospital said the infants were too critically ill to move, Olha Pilyarska, head of its neonatal anesthesiology department, re

  • Russia reacts to German minister's statement about Berlin’s readiness to arrest Putin

    Russia will “make a legal assessment” of a statement by German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann's that Berlin is ready to arrest Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if he appears in the country, a senior Russian official has said.

  • Elizabeth Warren Says Fed Chair Powell Took ‘Flamethrower’ to Bank Regulations

    Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren blamed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Sunday for allegedly taking a "flamethrower" to regulations in the financial and banking system during the Trump administration.

  • Wagner mercenary group starts selling its famous sledgehammers as home decorations

    Furniture shops in Moscow have started selling Wagner Group-branded sledgehammers as home decorations.

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Move Customers Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • Credit Suisse writes down $17 billion of bonds to zero, angering holders

    Credit Suisse has written down its Additional Tier 1 bonds to zero as part of its takeover by UBS, angering some bondholders who thought they would be better protected in a rescue deal announced on Sunday. The Swiss regulator and Credit Suisse said that the bonds, which are a riskier type of debt than traditional bonds, have a notional value of 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion). Credit Suisse said it had been informed by the regulator, FINMA, on Sunday of the decision to write the bonds down.

  • Cohen: Trump will ‘absolutely’ take mugshot, be fingerprinted if arrested

    Former President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen said on Sunday his former client will “absolutely” go through the formalities of being fingerprinted and photographed if he is arrested in connection to the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into a hush money payment before the 2016 election. “Do I think that Donald will be fingerprinted, swabbed,…

  • Sandy Hook Families Are Fighting Alex Jones and the Bankruptcy System Itself

    HOUSTON — Infowars conspiracy broadcaster Alex Jones, who faces more than $1.4 billion in legal damages for defaming the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, has devised a new way to taunt them: wriggling out of paying them the money they are owed. Jones, who has an estimated net worth as high as $270 million, declared both business and personal bankruptcy last year as the families won historic verdicts in two lawsuits over his lies about the 2012 shooting that killed 20 first graders an

  • Sununu Says Impending Trump Indictment ‘Drastically’ Changes ‘Paradigm’ for 2024

    Republican New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said Sunday that the impending indictment of former president Trump in a probe into hush-money payments made to a porn actress could backfire on Democrats and upset the 2024 political stage.