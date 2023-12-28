Ukrainian soldiers decry public spending on non-military projects

Ukrainian soldiers made some topical jokes about laying paving blocks in different cities and made a video about how they do it at the front

The public debate in Ukraine about allocating funds to urban development projects has been picked up by soldiers at the front, according to a video posted online on Dec. 28.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticized city administrations for spending money on parks, various cultural events, and road repairs instead of providing financial support for the Ukrainian army.

"Separately, I want to appeal to all representatives of local authorities in our country. People should feel that budget resources are being used fairly and correctly. Paving stones, decorations, fountains etc can be put on hold. Victory first," Zelenskyy said.

Some soldiers serving at the front noted that the quality of roads is much more crucial on the frontlines as moving as quickly as possible is a vital necessity, according to the video.

"There is a war in Ukraine, and they are laying paving stones [in cities]. Where is your conscience? People, just look what they are doing. They had better buy drones " one of the soldiers said.

Meanwhile, the positions of the Russian invaders in temporarily occupied Crimea were again washed away by the sea, resulting in their fortifications being destroyed and the dugouts flooded with water.

