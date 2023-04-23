Ukrainian soldiers eliminate Wagner mercenary in close combat – video

Trench battle on the outskirts of Bakhmut

A graphic video of trench warfare near Bakhmut published by 1+1 military correspondent Andriy Tsapliyenko on Twitter on April 23 shows a soldier from the 92nd Brigade engaging in a close-range shootout with a Wagner mercenary.

Read also: Assaulting Bakhmut will exhaust Wagner Group PMC in two months, officer says

In two separate videos of the same engagement, a Ukrainian solider is seen attacking a Russian mercenary who is crouched in a position cut into the wall of the trench. The body of another soldier (unclear if Ukrainian or Russian) is slumped nearby.

After tossing a grenade at the Russian, which explodes some way from the invader’s position, a Ukrainian soldier moves closer and hits the mercenary with shots from his assault rifle.

Read also: Ukrainian border guards halt Russian invaders in Bakhmut – video

He withdraws, and his companion moves forward to toss a grenade directly on the Russian’s position. It explodes, likely killing the mercenary if he were not already dead.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine