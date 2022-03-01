Ukrainian soldiers killed after artillery hits base, official says; massive 40-mile Russian convoy threatens Kyiv: live updates

Satellite imagery showed a massive 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and military vehicles moving toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv Tuesday, the sixth day of the war after video captured residential areas being shelled in Ukraine's second-largest city.

On Monday, fighting continued as hourslong talks aimed at stopping the war yielded only an agreement to keep talking. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the stepped-up shelling was aimed at forcing him into concessions.

“I believe Russia is trying to put pressure (on Ukraine) with this simple method,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday in a video address. He did not offer details of hourslong talks that took place Monday, but he said Kyiv was not prepared to make concessions “when one side is hitting another with rocket artillery.”

Six days into the invasion, the Russian military’s movements have been stalled by fierce resistance on the ground and a surprising inability to dominate the airspace. Many Ukrainian civilians, meanwhile, spent another night huddled in shelters, basements or corridors.

The developments come as Russia finds itself increasingly isolated as a result of international condemnation and potentially backbreaking economic sanctions. Just days into the invasion, the Russian military’s movements have been stalled by fierce resistance on the ground and a surprising inability to dominate the airspace.

In a matter of days, much of the world condemned Russia and imposed potentially backbreaking economic sanctions. The United States and European Union have taken steps to remove Russian banks from the SWIFT network, which allows for payments between financial institutions.

— Celina Tebor, USA TODAY; Associated Press

TRACK THE INVASION: Satellite images, surveillance footage, social media posts show the latest on the war in Ukraine

USA TODAY FACT CHECK ROUNDUP: What's true and what's false about the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Story continues

Russian artillery kills 70 Ukrainian soldiers at military base, official says

More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the head of the region wrote on Telegram.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy posted photographs of the charred shell of a four-story building and rescuers searching rubble. In a later Facebook post, he said many Russian soldiers and some local residents also were killed during the fighting on Sunday. The report could not immediately be confirmed.

Earlier Monday, Russian forces shelled Ukraine’s second-largest city, rocking a residential neighborhood as they closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 40-mile convoy that included hundreds of tanks and other military vehicles.

— Celina Tebor

Disney, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. halt the release of films in Russia

The Walt Disney Co., Sony Pictures Entertainment and Warner Bros. are joining the list of businesses retaliating against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Disney is pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming “Turning Red” from Pixar, in response to the attack, the company said in a statement Monday.

The company said it is working with non-governmental organizations to provide aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.

WarnerMedia is putting the release of The Batman on hold in Russia. The film starring Robert Pattinson had been set to open in Russia on Thursday. “We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves,” Warner Bros. said in a statement. “We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy.”

Sony Pictures is also pausing planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming release of Morbius which is due out in early April,

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly," a Sony Pictures spokesperson told USA TODAY in a statement.

– Michael Collins

Mastercard blocks financial institutions over sanctions on Russia

Mastercard announced Monday it was blocking "multiple financial institutions from the Mastercard payment network" as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S.-based financial services company said in a statement it will continue to work with regulators to stay in compliance and is actively monitoring and preparing to respond to cyberattacks.

The U.S. and EU have sanctioned top Kremin officials and Russian elites as well as taken steps to remove Russian banks from the SWIFT network, which allows for payments between financial institutions.

The financial corporation also said it would donate $2 million in humanitarian relief.

— Celina Tebor

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russian military convoy moves toward Kyiv as violence intensifies