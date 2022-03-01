Ukrainian soldiers killed after artillery hits base, official says; massive 40-mile Russian convoy threatens Kyiv: live updates

Celina Tebor, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Satellite imagery showed a massive 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and military vehicles moving toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv Tuesday, the sixth day of the war after video captured residential areas being shelled in Ukraine's second-largest city.

On Monday, fighting continued as hourslong talks aimed at stopping the war yielded only an agreement to keep talking. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the stepped-up shelling was aimed at forcing him into concessions.

“I believe Russia is trying to put pressure (on Ukraine) with this simple method,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday in a video address. He did not offer details of hourslong talks that took place Monday, but he said Kyiv was not prepared to make concessions “when one side is hitting another with rocket artillery.”

Six days into the invasion, the Russian military’s movements have been stalled by fierce resistance on the ground and a surprising inability to dominate the airspace. Many Ukrainian civilians, meanwhile, spent another night huddled in shelters, basements or corridors.

The developments come as Russia finds itself increasingly isolated as a result of international condemnation and potentially backbreaking economic sanctions. Just days into the invasion, the Russian military’s movements have been stalled by fierce resistance on the ground and a surprising inability to dominate the airspace.

In a matter of days, much of the world condemned Russia and imposed potentially backbreaking economic sanctions. The United States and European Union have taken steps to remove Russian banks from the SWIFT network, which allows for payments between financial institutions.

— Celina Tebor, USA TODAY; Associated Press

TRACK THE INVASION: Satellite images, surveillance footage, social media posts show the latest on the war in Ukraine

USA TODAY FACT CHECK ROUNDUP: What's true and what's false about the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian artillery kills 70 Ukrainian soldiers at military base, official says

More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the head of the region wrote on Telegram.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy posted photographs of the charred shell of a four-story building and rescuers searching rubble. In a later Facebook post, he said many Russian soldiers and some local residents also were killed during the fighting on Sunday. The report could not immediately be confirmed.

Earlier Monday, Russian forces shelled Ukraine’s second-largest city, rocking a residential neighborhood as they closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 40-mile convoy that included hundreds of tanks and other military vehicles.

— Celina Tebor

Disney, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. halt the release of films in Russia

The Walt Disney Co., Sony Pictures Entertainment and Warner Bros. are joining the list of businesses retaliating against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Disney is pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming “Turning Red” from Pixar, in response to the attack, the company said in a statement Monday.

The company said it is working with non-governmental organizations to provide aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.

WarnerMedia is putting the release of The Batman on hold in Russia. The film starring Robert Pattinson had been set to open in Russia on Thursday. “We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves,” Warner Bros. said in a statement. “We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy.”

Sony Pictures is also pausing planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming release of Morbius which is due out in early April,

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly," a Sony Pictures spokesperson told USA TODAY in a statement.

– Michael Collins

Mastercard blocks financial institutions over sanctions on Russia

Mastercard announced Monday it was blocking "multiple financial institutions from the Mastercard payment network" as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S.-based financial services company said in a statement it will continue to work with regulators to stay in compliance and is actively monitoring and preparing to respond to cyberattacks.

The U.S. and EU have sanctioned top Kremin officials and Russian elites as well as taken steps to remove Russian banks from the SWIFT network, which allows for payments between financial institutions.

The financial corporation also said it would donate $2 million in humanitarian relief.

— Celina Tebor

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russian military convoy moves toward Kyiv as violence intensifies

Recommended Stories

  • Russia out of skating events as sporting sanctions bite

    Russia was excluded from all international ice skating events as sporting sanctions continued to mount Tuesday following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A day after Russian teams were barred from soccer, rugby and President Vladimir Putin's preferred sport of hockey — rulings backed by the International Olympic Committee — the International Skating Union decision pushes Russia out of another sport which is hugely popular at home. The ISU said no athletes from Russia or its ally Belarus “shall be invited or allowed to participate” in its events until further notice.

  • Stocks Mixed, Oil Advances; Treasuries Pare Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks were mixed and oil pushed higher as investors assessed the latest developments in the Ukraine conflict and sanctions placed on Russia.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessThe Stoxx E

  • Volkswagen's Skoda limits some output due to Ukraine, production in Russia still running

    Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of Volkswagen, will limit some production at its domestic plants due to supply shortages after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while it said its Russian operations were still running. "Due to the current situation in Ukraine, Skoda Auto is facing critical supply shortages of parts from several local suppliers that have effect on some of our models," it said. Skoda said its supply chain consisted of a number of suppliers in western Ukraine.

  • Indian students stranded in Ukraine desperately seek help

    Students stranded in Kyiv and Kharkiv say they need help getting to the border to be evacuated.

  • Employee well-being is a ‘big movement in the corporate world’: Deepak Chopra

    Author and Wellness Guru Deepak Chopra joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss resources to help manage stress, the movement for corporate well-being, and how tech and AI can help people with mental health.

  • Rocket strikes kill 11 in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, says regional official

    LVIV (Reuters) -At least 11 people were killed on Monday in rocket strikes by Russian forces on residential districts of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the head of the regional administration Oleg Synegubov said. The northeastern city, Ukraine's second largest, has become one of the major battlegrounds since Russia invaded Ukraine last week in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. Synegubov said Russian forces were firing artillery at residential areas of Kharkiv where there are no Ukrainian army positions or strategic infrastructure.

  • Russia-Ukraine Updates: SWIFT Ban, Starlink Activation and More

    CoinDesk Managing Editor for Global Policy and Regulation Nikhilesh De joins “First Mover” to discuss the Russia-Ukraine crisis. De explains how the Central Bank of Russia may try to circumnavigate the ban from the SWIFT interbank messaging system and draws comparisons to 2012 when Iranian banks were blocked from the network. Plus, insights into how international actors are looking to seize assets from the Russian central bank and risks associated with Elon Musk's Starlink network in Ukraine.

  • Pat Robertson Resurfaces To Offer Worst Possible Take On Ukraine

    The doomsday-monger is back with another prophecy.

  • Cluster bombs

    Rights groups have called on Russia to stop using cluster munitions in Ukraine, saying fatal strikes using the indiscriminate weapons on a hospital and a school could constitute war crimes. VIDEOGRAPHIC

  • Russia expected to try to encircle Kyiv in coming days -U.S. official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States expects Russian forces to try to encircle Kyiv in the coming days and could become more aggressive out of frustration with their slow advance on the Ukrainian capital, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday. Air raid sirens wailed across the largely empty streets of Kyiv on Monday warning of another possible missile attack by Russia as the city girds for worse battles to come as Russian forces approach. "We expect that they're going to want to continue to move forward and try to encircle the city in the coming days," the official said, adding that Russian troops were about 25 km (16 miles) from Kyiv's city center.

  • UPDATE 1-White House calls on China to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    The White House called on China to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Sunday as Moscow's onslaught against its neighbor continued and Russian President Vladimir Putin put nuclear forces on high alert. China has implemented some sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies against Russia over the invasion and spoke in favor of Ukrainian sovereignty last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in an interview with MSNBC.

  • ‘Welcome to hell’: Ukraine drone strike destroys Russian convoy in aerial footage

    The Turkish drones hit two Russian forces in the Zhytomyr and Kherson regions on Ukraine

  • 'We warned you': Canadian officials continue to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Canadian officials continue to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, providing Ukraine with additional anti-tank weapons systems and upgraded ammunition.

  • Ukrainian sailor reportedly tries to sink Russian oligarch’s yacht

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how a Ukrainian sailor reportedly targeted a Russian oligarch's yacht amid the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Oil Jump Jolting Turkey Is Red Flag for Rest of Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets in Turkey are flashing warning signs that inflationary pressures are building in the developing world as oil prices spike.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateDespite spending billi

  • No Russian 'muscle movements' after Putin's nuclear readiness alert, U.S. says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States still has not seen any "muscle movements" following Russian President Vladimir Putin's weekend announcement that he was putting his nuclear forces on high alert, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday. But some former U.S. officials and experts caution that it would be a mistake to write off Putin's remarks as bluster, given the risk that Putin could decide to escalate to using nuclear weapons if he feels cornered over the war in Ukraine or if the war spills over into NATO.

  • US Senators working on Ukraine aid package

    Democratic and Republican US Senators met with Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States on Monday and discussed their ideas for addressing Russia's invasion. Several senators said sanctions are needed to target Russia' oil and gas industries. (March 1)

  • Tractor trailer carrying U.S. mail crashes into Charles River in Weston

    Investigators are sill determining what caused a tractor trailer to crash into the Charles River on Saturday in Weston.

  • Ukraine needs weapons, ambassador to US says

    What we know about the Russian attack on Ukraine so far.

  • Satellite Images Show Russian Ground Forces Moving Towards Kyiv

    Satellite images released on February 27 show a large deployment of Russian ground forces, containing hundreds of military vehicles, moving towards Kyiv, Maxar Technologies said.Imagery from Maxar shows the 3.25-mile long convoy, which contains fuel, logistics and armored vehicles, traveling along the P-02-02 road near Ivankiv, towards Kyiv.Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said in a media interview on Sunday that Russian troops had circled the capital city. However, according to reports, Klitschko’s spokesperson later said that the mayor had misspoken.Other footage posted on February 27 shows the burnt-out wreckage of numerous military vehicles on a street in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful