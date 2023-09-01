Ukrainian soldiers remove terrorist ‘Z’ patch from soldier after capture of Major Tomov’s combat unit – dramatic video

The Armed Forces of Ukraine captured a group of the battalion of the Russian Armed Forces of Major Tomov

A video showing the capture of a Russian group of soldiers, led by Major Yuri Tomov, has emerged online. It shows Ukrainian soldiers removing a patch with the letter ‘Z’ from one of the captured soldiers.

An earlier video featuring Tomov voluntarily surrendering the positions of his comrades was released on Aug. 9. His group went missing near the Kozachi Laheri settlement during a Ukrainian Armed Forces operation on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast. It became evident that the Russian officer had fallen into Ukrainian custody during the operation.

The Russians claimed to have sent additional forces to Kozachi Laheri and to have regained control of the area. They released a video with Tomov reporting the "successful" completion of the mission.

It was later revealed that the video had been fabricated using outdated footage.

