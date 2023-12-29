Ukrainian soldiers repel attacks near Verbove and Synkivka – General Staff report

Throughout the day, 31 combat clashes were recorded at the front line. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attack of the Russian forces west of the village of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and seven attacks near the village of Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast. They also did not give their positions on a bridgehead on the left bank of Dnipro in Kherson Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 18:00 on 29 December

Quote: "The operational situation in Ukraine's east and south remains difficult.

During the day, there were 31 combat clashes. In total, the enemy inflicted 134 missile and 60 airstrikes, carried out 36 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems at the positions of our troops and settlements."

Details: It is noted that the Russians are actively using tactical aviation and FPV drones, conducting assault actions with the support of armoured vehicles, and increasing the number of airstrikes.

The situation in the key part of the front is as follows:

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

The same goes for the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Over 20 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks of the Russians, including Krasni Lozy, Zaliznyi Mist and Bleshnia in Chernihiv Oblast; Stepok, Zapsillia, Basivka and Popivka in Sumy Oblast; Udy, Huriv Kozachok, Krasne Pershe and Ambarne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks in the area of the village of Synkivka, Kharkiv Oblast, where the Russians, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defences of the Ukrainian troops. The Russians also carried out an airstrike in the area of the village of Ivanivka, Kharkiv Oblast. About 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar attacks, in particular, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Russians did not conduct any assault actions. They inflicted airstrikes near the settlements of Makiivka, Nevske, Serebrianka forest in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Terny and Serebrianka in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements were affected by artillery and mortar attacks, among them Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Armed Forces repelled the attack in the area of Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians were trying to recover their lost positions. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar attacks, among them Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Niu-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russians attacks in the areas of Stepove and Avdiivka and 12 more attacks in the areas of Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians failed to improve their tactical situation. The Russian forces launched airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropil and Novobakhmutivka, Donetsk Oblast. About 10 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to restrain the Russians in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast, where they made five unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Such settlements in Donetsk Oblast as Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Paraskoviivka ended up under artillery and mortar fire of the Russians.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions. About 10 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, in particular, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Urozhaine in Donestk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine’s forces repelled a Russian attack west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. More than 25 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Kamianske, Stepnohirsk (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, in the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group, Russians targeted Ivanivka, Antonivka, Novotiahynka, Kherson in Kherson Oblast, as well as Solonchaky in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Quote: "The enemy does not abandon the intention to dislodge our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of Dnipro. During the day, the enemy made nine unsuccessful assault actions on the positions of our troops, but our units continue to hold their positions, causing significant losses to the enemy."

Details: According to the Ukrainian command, on 28 December, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine targeted 10 clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as three anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of Rocket Forces targeted two clusters of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three artillery pieces, five ammunition depots and two other crucial Russian targets.

