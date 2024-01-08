Ukrainian soldiers are sent malware disguised as information on recruitment to 3rd Separate Assault Brigade and IDF

Hackers have been sending soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) messages containing malware that purports to concern recruitment to the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade and Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

Source: State Special Communications Service of Ukraine (SSCSU)

Quote: "The Governmental Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA), operating under the SSCSU, has taken measures against a wave of cyberattacks in which the perpetrators sent out messages to AFU personnel via the Signal messenger app that contain malware on the subject of recruitment to the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the AFU and the IDF.

...The messages contain archive files that, if run, will infect the computer with REMCOSRAT and REVERSESSH malware. Furthermore, the names and content of the archives attempt to attract soldiers’ attention - 'prisoner interrogation', 'geolocation', 'coding commands', 'aliases', etc."

Details: Experts from the US-Japanese company Trendmicro detected the suspicious activity at the end of December 2023 and reported it to CERT-UA.

In the event that any suspicious activity is detected on computers and information and communication systems of the AFU, specialists are asked to inform the Centre for Information and Telecommunication Systems Cybersecurity immediately.

