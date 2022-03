Motley Fool

Shares of high-tech laser maker IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) crashed in morning trading Thursday, and were down 8% as of 10 a.m. ET. In contrast to a whole series of companies that have announced they are cutting ties with Russia in response to that country's invasion of Ukraine last week, IPG Photonics this morning said that it's keeping its Russian operations open. Specifically, IPG Photonics affirmed that its "Russian facilities continue to operate and manufacture optical components and finished products for its operations in the U.S., Germany and China."