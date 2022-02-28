Ukrainian soldiers who told Russian warship to 'go (expletive) yourself' may be alive

Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A group of Ukrainian soldiers who garnered worldwide attention after telling a Russian warship to “Go f--- yourself” may be alive, according to Ukrainian officials.

The soldiers on Snake Island, a small island in the Black Sea, rose to fame last week after a Russian warship asked them to surrender or be bombed, according to a tweet from the Ukrainian Embassy in Georgia.

In audio of the incident, a Russian officer can be heard telling the soldiers to lay down arms to "avoid bloodshed and unjustified deaths" before one of the Ukrainian soldiers responded with the expletive.

Ukrainian officials last week said all 13 of the soldiers were killed. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press briefing said the soldiers would be “posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine."

But the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in a statement said the soldiers may have been captured by Russian forces and are still alive.

"We sincerely hope that the boys will return home as soon as possible, and the information received at the time of the attack on the death will not be confirmed," the statement says, and as translated in multiple reports.

Live updates: Ukraine demands cease-fire in talks with Russia; US announces new sanctions

Ukraine: What is SWIFT? How could banning Russia from the banking system impact the country?

The statement added that Russian media reports say the captured soldiers were sent to Sevastopol, a city in Crimea.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations are meeting at the Belarusian border on Monday for the first direct talks since Russia invaded Ukraine last week. The talks come after Russian President Vladimir Putin put nuclear forces on increased alert on Sunday.

