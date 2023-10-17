Ukrainian Special Forces destroy 9 Russian helicopters in occupied Berdyansk

Ukrainian Special Forces say they have destroyed nine Russian helicopters during a raid into occupied Berdyansk, shown here during the unrecognized Russian-backed annexation referendum. File Photo/Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military said its forces destroyed nine Russian helicopters an air defense system, and an ammunition depot, in a special forces raid in Russian-occupied territory Tuesday.

The mission -- dubbed "Operation Dragonfly" by Ukrainian special forces -- struck airfields in Berdanysk and Luhansk, Special Forces said in a Telegram post Tuesday.

The Special Forces said they hit the ammunition depot in Berdyansk at 4 a.m. local time, while the Luhansk site was struck at 11 a.m.

The Special Forces said they had received tipoffs on the location of Russian airfields in occupied Berdyansk.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"The Special Operations Forces received information about the enemy's use of airfields in temporarily occupied Berdyansk and Luhansk, as well as presence of a significant number of aviation and special equipment and ammunition there," the Special Forces said.

"This information has been verified and confirmed. The necessary data were transferred to units of the Defense Forces for destruction," the Special Forces continued.