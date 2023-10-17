"Ukrainian special forces destroy nine Russian helicopters, ammunition depot, air defenses in "most serious blow" to enemy

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) destroyed nine Russian helicopters, an ammunition depot, an air defense system and other equipment, in an airstrike on targets near Russian-occupied Berdyansk and Luhansk in the east of the country early Oct. 17.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Oblast, confirmed the strike and said that Ukrainian forces shelled the port city of Berdyansk on the Sea of Azov, injuring nine people.



"Information on the fatalities is being clarified," Rogov said on Telegram. He shared a video that appeared to show a large cloud of grey smoke rising from near the port area.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Read also: Ukraine’s military intelligence on some of its boldest operations

The Ukrainian SOF found out that the Russians were using airfields in the temporarily occupied cities to store a "significant amount of aviation, special equipment, and ammunition." Once the information was verified and confirmed, the exact coordinates were provided to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Operation "Dragonfly" was launched, resulting in significant destruction and heavy losses among the occupiers, including:

nine helicopters of various modifications;

specialized equipment located on the airfields;

an air defense missile system;

ammunition depot;

damage to the runways.

Read also: Explosions in occupied Berdyansk — mayor

"The ammunition depot in Berdyansk was detonating until 4 a.m. The detonations in Luhansk lasted until 11 a.m. The enemy's personnel losses amount to dozens of killed and wounded. Bodies are still being recovered from the rubble," the SOF reported.

Photos circulating on the Telegram messenger app have been claimed to show undetonated M74 cluster munitions found on the ground at Berdyansk air base, which could indicate that Ukraine used ATACAMS missiles recently delivered by the United States to carry out the operation.

Earlier, the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, without giving many details, that overnight on Oct. 16-17 the Ukrainian military successfully attacked helicopters and equipment of the Russian airfields near the temporarily occupied Ukrainian city of Luhansk and the Azov Sea coastal town of Berdyansk, in Donetsk Oblast.

The Fighterbomber Telegram channel, allegedly run by Captain Ilya Tumanov of the Russian Armed Forces, reported losses in equipment and personnel as a result of a Ukrainian strike on one of the Russian airfields, according to a post dated Oct. 17.

"(This was) one of the most serious blows in the history of the special military operation," the Russian’s message reads.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine