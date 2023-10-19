Ukrainian special forces destroy three Russian tanks with precision strikes – video
Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) showcased their precision by eliminating three Russian tanks with drone strikes on the Donetsk front, the SOF's press service reported.
We’re able to see the high-quality professionalism of the SOF troops thanks to a video that was released by the Ukrainian military. Aside from the tanks, other enemy military equipment was also destroyed.
Read also:
Special forces operation cuts vital Russian supply line near occupied Melitopol on Zaporizhzhya front
"Ukrainian special forces destroy nine Russian helicopters, ammunition depot, air defenses in "most serious blow" to enemy
Earlier, in a single evening, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed enemy equipment worth over $7 million using a new, classified type of Ukrainian drone.
We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine