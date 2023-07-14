Ukrainian Special Forces Fire on Russian Position on the Dnipro River

Ukrainian Special Forces (SSO) said on July 13 they had destroyed a Russian boat and damaged another while carrying out an operation on the Dnipro River, in Kherson Oblast.

The special forces said aerial reconnaissance had shown Russian positions in the area.

“A decision was made to advance into the district and destroy the personnel and subsequently take control of the specified district,” the SSO said.

The SSO added that five Russians were “neutralized” in the operation.

Footage released by the SSO showed the aerial reconnaissance, drone attack, and Ukrainian special forces firing on a river bank from a heavily armed small boats.

The two boats are also seen being targeted from the air. Credit: Ukraine Special Operations Forces via Storyful