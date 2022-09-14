Ukrainian special forces release video of fight for checkpoint near Izyum

Ukrainian special forces say they chases Russian troops away, freeing Ukrainian land

"Izyum axis, soldiers of the Ukrainian special forces, captured a checkpoint, scared away the invaders,” says the description of the video, which was published on Facebook on Sept. 13.

“We’re moving forward and we’re freeing Ukrainian land," the description goes on.

The Ukrainian army is continuing to liberate settlements in the east and south of Ukraine from the invading Russian forces, Ukraine’s military reports.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Sept. 13 that since Sept. 6 the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated 3,800 square kilometers in Kharkiv Oblast – including more than 300 settlements and about 150,000 Ukrainian citizens.

She clarified that the actual number of liberated settlements is almost twice this number, the others having yet to be officially confirmed.



