Ukrainian Special Forces showcase sniper operations, eliminating Russian invaders in Bakhmut area – video

Ukrainian sniper destroys occupants

The Special Operation Forces (SSO) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are demonstrating their sniper prowess as they target Russian invaders in the vicinity of Bakhmut, a video released on Aug. 10 shows.

Ukrainian troops detected the movement of enemy forces in the area, SSO reported on Telegram. But thanks to the precise work of the snipers, two invaders were quickly neutralized.

“Pressing onward!” the SSO said.

The video captures the dramatic scene as Russian invaders attempted to flee, only to be cut down by the deadly accuracy of the Ukrainian snipers.

Over the past 24 hours in Ukraine, a total of 580 Russian invaders have been eliminated, and a helicopter has been shot down.

Russia’s total military personnel losses since the start of the full-scale invasion are now around 252,000.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine