Ukrainian Special Operation Forces show day of work of special unit that turns "bad Russians into good ones"

Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (SOF) have released a video of a part of the execution of combat missions in the south of Ukraine.

Source: SOF press service

Details: The video shows several hours of one "work" day of the 73rd Naval Centre of Special Operations named after Kish otaman Antin Holovaty, which efficiently confronts the Russian forces on the southern front of Ukraine.

In particular, how SOF fighters go to the place of performing tasks, conduct reconnaissance and aerial reconnaissance, drop munitions on the heads of invaders, hide from Russian attacks, joke and sing under fire from Grad multiple rocket launchers, and change their location, also under fire.

Quote: "Get to the place where the task is completed in one piece. Try launching the UAV. Hide from the Russian artillery. Another drone. Artillery again. Launch the UAV. Artillery. Reconnaissance of enemy positions. Certain events that we can't talk about. And again enemy shelling. Pack up and go back. Almost die on the way from an enemy tank. Arrive at the gathering place and prepare for the next departure.

This is a brief description of the events filmed in the southern direction while working with operators of one of the divisions of the SOF of Ukraine."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!