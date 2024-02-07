Ukrainian IT specialists object to new conscription bill, citing economic threats and operational challenges

The IT Ukraine Association, Lviv IT Cluster, and Kharkiv IT Cluster have expressed the IT sector’s position on the new conscription bill, highlighting concerns about its impact on the Ukrainian economy in a joint statement released on Feb. 7.

The text of the new bill duplicates the previous one, complicating business functioning and creating tension in society, the statement said.

The IT industry cites specific concern about the bill:

● Revision of the Cabinet of Ministers’s procedure for booking military personnel within a month of the Law's publication

● Obligation of citizens to register an electronic portal for each conscript, military serviceman, or reservist, with subpoenas delivered through this electronic platform

● Restriction of consular services for individuals abroad without military registration documents

The statement also outlines additional risks for business operations, such as tight deadlines for updating registration data for all military personnel, the requirement to redo medical examinations for those previously recognized as limited fit for military service or designated as disabled by the year's end, and the cancellation of deferrals for individuals pursuing a second higher education.



The IT community has urged the government to find a balance between the necessity ofconscription and the ability to support the country's economy.

Ukrainian MPs supported a new conscription bill on Feb. 7 in the first reading, but before it is finally adopted, it must go through several stages, reported MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Changes and amendments must be made by Feb. 21. These amendments must then be considered by the National Security Committee and only then put to a vote in the Parliament.

Certain provisions limit the rights of Ukrainians and contradict the Constitution, said human rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

