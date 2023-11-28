Ukrainian spy chief's wife poisoned – Ukrainska Pravda source

Marianna Budanova, the wife of Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence (DIU), has been poisoned with heavy metals. She survived and has undergone the first stage of treatment, Ukrainska Pravda's sources in the security services have reported.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources

Quote: "It's true about Budanov's wife (that she's been poisoned). She complained of feeling unwell, so we ran some tests and they revealed that she had been poisoned."

Details: The sources said Budanov's wife was "most likely poisoned through food". "She is doing better now as she has undergone the first stage of treatment," the sources said.

"Since Budanov's wife is quite petite and lightweight, she developed symptoms quickly. And several other employees were confirmed to have been poisoned: 'They are just bigger-built, so they didn't notice any signs of it; they are now receiving treatment'," the sources said.

Marianna Budanova, photo: ELLE

Background:

In June 2023, Andrii Yusov, a representative of DIU, told Ukrainska Pravda that Kyrylo Budanov had survived over 10 assassination attempts.

Budanov said in an interview with Radio Svoboda (Liberty) that his wife Marianna lives with him in his office and that the couple are together 24/7 for security purposes.

Budanov told American outlet The War Zone that Marianna teaches at the Department of Legal Psychology of the National Academy of Internal Affairs. "It [living together – ed.] is not a problem for her," Budanov emphasised.

Support UP or become our patron!