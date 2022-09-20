Ukrainian State Border Servicemen thwart river crossing by group of Russian saboteurs

·1 min read
Border guards shot a boat from the DRG that was trying to cross the Siverskyi Donets
Border guards shot a boat from the DRG that was trying to cross the Siverskyi Donets

Border guards from a unit operating on the Svyatohorsk area in Luhansk Oblast spotted an enemy saboteur and reconnaissance group when it was trying to cross the Siverskyi Donets River under the cover of darkness.

Read also: Kharkiv Oblast is free, Kherson is next, and Zaporizhzhia NPP completely shuts down

“The border guards, using a thermal imager, discovered the enemy was preparing to get across a river, and when a boat with four saboteurs reached the middle of the river, (the border guards) opened fire,” the border service said.

“During the attack, the invaders' boat overturned. The thermal imager didn’t record a single invader who could have got ashore.”

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army continues its counteroffensive actions across the country, liberating Ukrainian territories in several areas at once.

Ukrainian forces maintain fire control over the Antonivsky Bridge and other crossings across the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, preventing Russian forces from restoring critically important supply routes – thus preventing reinforcement and resupply for the Russian forces stranded in the oblast.

Earlier, Ukraine successfully conducted a wide-ranging liberation operation in Kharkiv Oblast, freeing over 8,500 square kilometers of occupied territory, along with a number of strategically important settlements, such as Balakliya, Kupyansk and Izyum.

The Ukrainian advances have forced the Kremlin regime through its puppets in the temporary occupied Donbas to initiate urgent pseudo-referendums on the "joining" of these territories to Russia.

At the same time, the Ukrainian partisans continue to eliminate collaborators who have voluntarily agreed to work for the Russian invaders.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's early resilience to sanctions is fading - its economy is on the back foot and Moscow could soon lose its place among the world's energy superpowers.

    Despite absorbing initial Western sanctions, Russia's economy faces huge challenges amid trade limitations, a shrinking energy market, and isolation.

  • No catastrophe, but sanctions on Moscow are working, says Russian economy veteran

    Russia's economy was on track to expand by 5%-6% in 2022 had Western sanctions not derailed growth for years and ushered in a period of technological stagnation, Russian economy veteran Oleg Vyugin told Reuters. Vyugin said there had been no catastrophe, with the sweeping sanctions imposed against Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine being only 30%-40% effective as Russia has found ways to overcome restrictions, but he warned of serious problems should Russia's soaring export revenues fall. "If there were no sanctions, the Russian economy could have grown 6% this year," Vyugin, who served as deputy finance minister and deputy central bank governor during his career before he retired from a Moscow Exchange post this year, told Reuters in an interview.

  • Republicans are threatening to tank Manchin's pro-oil bill over 'bad blood' from climate deal

    Republicans are threatening to tank Manchin's pro-oil bill over 'bad blood' from climate deal

  • Turkish leader Erdogan says Ukraine and Russia ‘agreed on the exchange of 200 prisoners’

    Ukraine and Russia have been able to agree on the exchange of 200 prisoners of war, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on U.S. television program PBS NewsHour on Sept. 19.

  • Russia ups pressure on West as Ukraine gains ground

    The Kremlin said Tuesday that there are no prospects for a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine and gave its blessing to efforts to swiftly bring regions already captured under Russia's complete control. Such a move could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the conflict if Ukrainian forces try to take the regions back. A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, former President Dmitry Medvedev, said that folding the separatist Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine into Russia itself would make their redrawn frontiers “irreversible” and enable Moscow to use “any means” to defend them.

  • ‘We have nothing’: Izium’s trauma after Russian occupation

    The school was a shattered mess. Its years educating Izium's youth were over, but it had one last gift for the residents who needed so much: the wood that made up its lattice work, its chalkboards, its furniture and beams. A handful of elderly residents — some prepared with gloves, sturdy woven bags, and hand tools — came by Monday to salvage firewood from the rubble.

  • Identity confirmed of tortured Ukrainian soldier whose body was found with blue-and-yellow wristbands on

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 05:17 The body of the tortured soldier found in Izium with blue-and-yellow wristbands on his arm has been identified by his wife. His name was Serhii Sova.

  • Italy's frontrunner party suspends candidate over Hitler praise

    The Brothers of Italy party, which is tipped to win national elections at the weekend, suspended one of its candidates on Tuesday after he was found to have praised Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in online posts. Brothers of Italy traces its roots back to a neo-fascist group set up after World War Two, but its leader Giorgia Meloni, expected to be Italy's next prime minister, has looked to distance herself from the far-right and says her party is mainstream conservative. Critics, however, say fascist sympathisers still flourish in its ranks and La Repubblica newspaper published this week a social media comment posted eight years ago by party candidate Calogero Pisano, hailing Hitler as a "great statesman".

  • China spent a record-breaking $8.3 billion on Russian energy in just 1 month as Europe shuns the supplies

    Chinese buyers have snapped up $44 billion of discounted Russian oil, gas, and coal supplies since the Ukraine war broke out in February.

  • Russia unfurls plan to formally annex swathes of Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -An ally of President Vladimir Putin and Russia's top lawmaker on Tuesday backed plans by Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine to hold referendums paving the way for the annexation of swathes of additional territory in its former Soviet neighbour. After nearly seven months of war, including a critical battlefield defeat in northeastern Ukraine, Putin is pondering his next steps in a conflict that has triggered the biggest confrontation with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Russian-backed officials across 15% of Ukrainian territory - an area about the size of Hungary or Portugal - lined up to request referendums on joining Russia.

  • Russians launch 4 missile and 9 air strikes in one day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit strong and storage points General Staff report

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 19 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19: 08 Russian troops launched 4 missile attacks and 9 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine on the 208th day of the war. Ukrainian defenders hit 5 strong points and concentration areas of the Russians, as well as 3 ammunition storage points of the Russian army.

  • Evacuation from liberated territories in Kharkiv Oblast to be organized soon

    An evacuation will be organized from the liberated territories of Kharkiv Oblast in the near future, deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk stated during the briefing on Sept. 19.

  • Russia "mobilises" 500 employees of Yenakiieve Iron and Steel Works General Staff

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 07:43 The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Russian occupiers have revoked the deferment of mobilisation for around 500 workers of the Yenakiieve Iron and Steel Works, in the Russian-occupied city of Yenakiieve in Donetsk Oblast.

  • New evidence shows GOP’s Trump problem may be getting worse

    Republicans are growing more concerned that President Trump could be a drag — and not a help — in tight midterm races that will determine the majorities in the House and Senate. Trump remains overwhelmingly popular among Republican voters, but he’s just as unpopular with Democrats, and there is a growing body of evidence that…

  • Trump claims he would have gotten a better seat than Biden at the Queen's funeral

    The Bidens sat in the 14th row of the funeral. The event's seating arrangements seemed to prioritize royalty and Commonwealth leaders.

  • Fetterman campaign walks back apparent call to 'free' every convicted second-degree murderer

    Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman has repeatedly called for "justice" for prisoners convicted of second-degree murder in the state.

  • Russia bars men of draft age from leaving Ukraine’s Crimea

    As it steps up its mobilization efforts across occupied Ukrainian territories, Russia has barred draft-age men from leaving Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea without a permit from a military commissar, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a post on Facebook on Sept. 20.

  • Presidents Office warns Donbas terrorists: Referendum is a fiction that changes nothing

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 19 SEPTEMBER 2022, 22:17 The Office of the President of Ukraine assured Russia and its allies in the occupied territories of Ukraine that sham referendums would not provide an opportunity to legalise the occupation of Ukrainian land.

  • Ukraine Latest: Erdogan Urges Putin to Return Occupied Territory

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia should return occupied territory to Ukraine as part of a peace settlement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with PBS in New York, adding that he had “very extensive discussions” with President Vladimir Putin last week in Uzbekistan.“He is actually showing me that he’s willing to end this as soon as possible,” Erdogan, who has pushed Turkey as a mediator in the conflict, told the broadcaster. “That was my impression, because the way things are goin

  • Russian soldiers caught between Ukraines Armed Forces and right bank of Dnipro River seek ways to surrender Operational Command Pivden (South)

    ALONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 19 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:24 Russian units in southern Ukraine are trapped between the Ukrainian army and the right bank of the Dnipro River. Some of the Russian occupiers' commanders are trying to get in touch with representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to lay down their arms and surrender.