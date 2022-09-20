Ukrainian State Border Servicemen thwart river crossing by group of Russian saboteurs

Border guards shot a boat from the DRG that was trying to cross the Siverskyi Donets

Border guards from a unit operating on the Svyatohorsk area in Luhansk Oblast spotted an enemy saboteur and reconnaissance group when it was trying to cross the Siverskyi Donets River under the cover of darkness.

“The border guards, using a thermal imager, discovered the enemy was preparing to get across a river, and when a boat with four saboteurs reached the middle of the river, (the border guards) opened fire,” the border service said.

“During the attack, the invaders' boat overturned. The thermal imager didn’t record a single invader who could have got ashore.”

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army continues its counteroffensive actions across the country, liberating Ukrainian territories in several areas at once.

Ukrainian forces maintain fire control over the Antonivsky Bridge and other crossings across the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, preventing Russian forces from restoring critically important supply routes – thus preventing reinforcement and resupply for the Russian forces stranded in the oblast.

Earlier, Ukraine successfully conducted a wide-ranging liberation operation in Kharkiv Oblast, freeing over 8,500 square kilometers of occupied territory, along with a number of strategically important settlements, such as Balakliya, Kupyansk and Izyum.

The Ukrainian advances have forced the Kremlin regime through its puppets in the temporary occupied Donbas to initiate urgent pseudo-referendums on the "joining" of these territories to Russia.

At the same time, the Ukrainian partisans continue to eliminate collaborators who have voluntarily agreed to work for the Russian invaders.



Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine