Ukrainian state budget receives confiscated Russian and collaborator’s funds for the first time

Ukraine’s state budget has received confiscated funds from sanctioned Russians collaborators for the first time – over 32 million hryvnias ($854,000), Vitaliy Koval, the head of the State Property Fund, said on Telegram on Jan. 30.

These funds belong to collaborators Dmytro Voronin and Volodymyr Saldo, as well as Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, Koval reported. The money will go towards restoring Ukraine’s infrastructure.

The head of the State Property Fund said the fund is implementing measures to most effectively manage seized assets. These measures include lifting previously imposed restrictions.

The High Anti-Corruption Court allowed the confiscation of Deripaska’s assets in February 2023. 350 property objects were nationalized - factories, a seaport, real estate, transportation, and 32 million hryvnias.

The Court satisfied the Ministry of Justice’s second lawsuit for the confiscation of assets belonging to collaborator and former MP Volodymyr Saldo in November 2023. This includes real estate, shares in companies, and funds in accounts.

