Ukrainian strike levels Russian HQ, killing 14 Russians, including many officers, in occupied Tokmak

The Russian headquarters in temporarily occupied Tokmak, Zaporizhzhya Oblast, was destroyed during a meeting on Nov. 28, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov announced on national television.

The blast killed 14 Russians, many of them officers.

"For two days in a row, Tokmak has been witnessing a powerful liquidation of the enemy," he said.

Read also: Explosions rock suburbs of occupied Tokmak, Russian involvement unclear

“We already know what happened on Nov. 28. The enemy's entire headquarters was destroyed. More precisely, during a meeting held at the headquarters, there was an explosion, and at least 14 people were killed, including a large number of officers.”

The Russians again tried to hide behind civilians, so they placed their headquarters on the grounds of a kindergarten.

"Explosions continued yesterday on the territory of temporarily occupied Tokmak," said Fedorov.

Read also: Ukraine takes out five high-ranking Russian officers in precision strike in occupied Kherson Oblast

“And also on the outskirts – exactly where the enemy is located and exactly where it concentrates military equipment and personnel. Thus, liquidation of the enemy continues on the Zaporizhzhya front.”

Explosions were heard in occupied Tokmak on Nov. 28. Residents reported that a building seized by Russians had been hit. Fedorov said that after the strike, the occupation administration took their belongings and evacuated the wounded.

Explosions are periodically reported in occupied Melitopol and Tokmak. These cities are strategic targets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the counteroffensive in southern Ukraine to cut the land corridor between Russia and occupied Crimea.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine