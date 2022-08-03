Ukrainian strike on Russian ammunition train interrupted supply line from Crimea – UK MoD

The UK Ministry of Defense says a Ukrainian attack on a Russian supply train seriously damaged the railway connection with Crimea.

Read also: Russia accidentally blows up its own supply train, Ukrainian intelligence says

Although the Russians will most likely repair the railway in a few days, it will continue to be a vulnerable point for Russian forces and their supply chains from Crimea to Kherson, the ministry said.



In addition, Russia set up a ferry crossing for civilian use after the Antonivskyi Bridge was severely damaged, but it will almost certainly be used by the Russian military to transfer forces and supplies.





Read also: Russian troops facing shortage of ammunition, food, and water, says General Staff

The UK Ministry of Defense predicted that even more citizens in occupied Kherson and the surrounding area will try to leave the region in the near future because of the threat of hostilities and an even more aggravated food situation.



In this regard, it is possible that the occupying authorities will increase loads on transport hubs and take additional measures to control traffic.







Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine