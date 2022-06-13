Ukrainian successes in southern front are a sign of something bigger, says CIT analyst

Russian tank in Mykolaiv area, destroyed on June 12

“These are local battles,” he explained.

"For example, at the end of May, we saw a very successful attempt to cross the Inhulets (River) and gain a foothold on the lodgment of the occupied bank of this river. We also observed the retreat of the Russians from the village of Blahodatne and, if I'm not mistaken, Tavriiske, which also fell under control of Ukrainian forces.”

The CIT analyst said that in his opinion, this indicates that “preparations are underway for a big offensive”, which would be started from advantageous positions.

“I believe that now there is a fight for (these locations),” he said.

“We understand that now there is some relief in Kherson Oblast, and the most favorable situation for an offensive in this direction. In addition, I believe that one of the reasons for these actions is to divert Russian forces from Donbas.”

On June 12, the SBU Security Service of Ukraine published an audio interception of a conversation of a Russian soldier who called the situation in the Mykolaiv-Kherson direction a “hell” for the invading forces.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are located 20 km from Kherson, presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych said on June 8.

As a result of a Ukrainian offensive, the Russian invaders suffered losses and took up defensive positions at unfavorable lines in Kherson Oblast, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on May 28.

Ukrainian defenders have liberated more than 20 settlements in the region, the Head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Hennadiy Lahuta, said on June 1.