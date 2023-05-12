Ukrainian suicide drone operator outsmarts Russian soldier - video

The Russian's plan to hide under burnt armored vehicles did not work

Ukrainian blogger Serhiy Sternenko posted a video on his Twitter page on May 11 in which a Russian invader, naively believing that he could avoid retribution for attempting to seize Ukrainian lands, decided to hide from an Armed Forces drone under a burnt-out armored vehicle.

In turn, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone easily tracked down the frightened and exhausted enemy soldier – and the kamikaze drone operator managed to direct it right into the hole with the doomed unwelcome guest.

Watch here:

