Ukrainian troops brace for possible Russian invasion

NextShark

A family-owned Vietnamese restaurant that has served the local community in San Francisco’s Financial District for nearly four decades is at risk of losing its space. SHVO, the company that owns the building, told the owners of Sai’s Vietnamese restaurant last week that the lease for their spot on Washington St. will no longer be renewed, reported KRON4. According to Sai’s Vietnamese owner Inmy Chi, while their lease is set to expire on Feb. 28, they received an email about a renewal just days before they were told they would need to vacate their spot.